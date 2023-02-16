Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BELTON, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGARAVATED ASSAILT
EADES, MICHAEL KNIGHT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/10/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GARY, SHERROD LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GERHART, KENNETH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREER, BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUDSON, BRANDON KELLY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JAMES, JOHNNY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSTON, LEGRAINE DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RAINES, CHARLES DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
RAMIREZ AGUILAR, AQUELEO SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDING, KOREY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REYNOLDS, MAKAYLA CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/25/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, LEASIE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 86
Date of Birth: 02/07/1937
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, DESTINY M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
SPARKS, WILLIAM TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/29/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
STARLING, CARLOS LAYLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
THOMPSON, ALEX CLARK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WALDO, KENNETH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WELLINGTON, MARCUS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/01/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

