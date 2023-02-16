Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELTON, JAMES
1448 MAULDTH RD WHITWELL, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
3933 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL
4900 NRTH MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
11634 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EADES, MICHAEL KNIGHT
269 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL
4843 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GARY, SHERROD LEONARD
515 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374218804
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GERHART, KENNETH WILLIAM
8626 CAMPCOLUMBUS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREER, BRYANT
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAYDEN, ANTONIO DAI SHAWN
202 TIMBERKNOLL DR APT 83 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUDSON, BRANDON KELLY
2318 CHIMINEY HILLS DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JAMES, JOHNNY JOSEPH
6619 S.
RHODES AVE FL 1 CHICAGO, 60637
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEDBETTER, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
1279 CHARLES RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
1220 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCLURE, JAMES D
11607 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Homeless Chattanooga, 37401
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, ALEXIS
503 CAVE LN MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSTON, LEGRAINE DEVON
710 W 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RAINES, CHARLES DWIGHT
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RAMIREZ AGUILAR, AQUELEO SANTOS
2600 E 32TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDING, KOREY
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REID, LYDIA KAY
3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOLDS, MAKAYLA CHEYENNE
914 RALEIGH RD APT 704 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, LEASIE EUGENE
4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 86 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, DESTINY M
118 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
4826 LAKE HAVEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
SILVER, ANTHONY HEATH
1203 SHERWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 307205154
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SPARKS, WILLIAM TIMOTHY
2424 6TH AVE, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
STARLING, CARLOS LAYLE
4609 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
2210 CIRCLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
THOMPSON, ALEX CLARK
937 KENNINGTON HILLS DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WALDO, KENNETH DAVID
231 HERMAN DRIVE DUNLAP, 37231
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WELLINGTON, MARCUS LABRON
706 S SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON
1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|