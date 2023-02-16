Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELTON, JAMES

1448 MAULDTH RD WHITWELL, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

3933 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL

4900 NRTH MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT

11634 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EADES, MICHAEL KNIGHT

269 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL

4843 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GARY, SHERROD LEONARD

515 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374218804

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GERHART, KENNETH WILLIAM

8626 CAMPCOLUMBUS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GREER, BRYANT

400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE

4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HAYDEN, ANTONIO DAI SHAWN

202 TIMBERKNOLL DR APT 83 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HUDSON, BRANDON KELLY

2318 CHIMINEY HILLS DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JAMES, JOHNNY JOSEPH

6619 S.

RHODES AVE FL 1 CHICAGO, 60637Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEDBETTER, CHRISTOPHER SHANE1279 CHARLES RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM1220 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMCCLURE, JAMES D11607 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNEHomeless Chattanooga, 37401Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAYNE, ALEXIS503 CAVE LN MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARPITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSTON, LEGRAINE DEVON710 W 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL HOMICIDEATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRAINES, CHARLES DWIGHT727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $500BURGLARY OF AUTORAMIREZ AGUILAR, AQUELEO SANTOS2600 E 32TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REDDING, KOREY3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTREID, LYDIA KAY3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYNOLDS, MAKAYLA CHEYENNE914 RALEIGH RD APT 704 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBERTS, LEASIE EUGENE4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 86 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, DESTINY M118 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL4826 LAKE HAVEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOSILVER, ANTHONY HEATH1203 SHERWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 307205154Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSPARKS, WILLIAM TIMOTHY2424 6TH AVE, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSESTARLING, CARLOS LAYLE4609 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESTARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSTEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON2210 CIRCLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)THOMPSON, ALEX CLARK937 KENNINGTON HILLS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WALDO, KENNETH DAVID231 HERMAN DRIVE DUNLAP, 37231Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWELLINGTON, MARCUS LABRON706 S SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY

Here are the mug shots: