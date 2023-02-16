Hit-And-Run Crash Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer responded to a hit and run crash at the intersection of College Drive East and University Drive in an active school zone during the school’s afternoon dismissal. A black GMC SUV allegedly rear ended a Mini Cooper and fled the scene heading towards Prospect Church Road.

An officer was dispatched to speak with a motorist who thought they may have been rear ended by another vehicle while driving through the roundabout in the 4800 block of University Drive. No damage was found on the vehicle.

An officer was requested to check the roadway in the 3700 block of Prospect Church Road for a dead deer in the road. The deer was found off to the side when the officer arrived.

Adult Protective Services requested police to check the well-being of an individual who lives in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood. The individual was found to have been in the hospital.

An individual cashed a fraudulent check at the Unify Credit Union.

A stolen car was recovered on the campus of Southern Adventist University. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the university campus on January 20. The investigation remains active.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody while in court on a failure to appear warrant from an original traffic-related arrest.

A Hamilton County fugitive was taken into custody while in court for aggravated burglary warrants and transported to the jail.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot after receiving reports of individuals breaking into cars. Nothing was located.

Police and fire department personnel responded to a home in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood for a fire alarm. The alarm was malfunctioning. No fire was found.

Night shift officers checked on an occupied vehicle parked on railroad property in the 9000 block of Jac Cate Road. The occupants were checked for warrants and advised to find another place to socialize.



