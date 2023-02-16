County Property Tax Payments Are Due Feb. 28

County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding taxpayers that Feb. 28 will be the last day to pay their 2022 property taxes without interest. The regular office hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As an added convenience for the taxpayer the Courthouse Office located at 625 Georgia Ave. and the Preservation Drive Office at 6125 Preservation Drive will be open on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Preservation Drive office now has a drive through window to enable taxpayers to pay from their vehicles.

Taxpayers may also pay their taxes at any of the First Horizon Bank branches as well as on-line at hamiltontn.gov/trustee.

Important reminder for taxpayers that still owe 2021 taxes, the deadline for payment without incurring civil penalties and avoiding the courts will be March 1.