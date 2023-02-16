Latest Headlines

County Property Tax Payments Are Due Feb. 28

  • Thursday, February 16, 2023

County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding taxpayers that Feb. 28 will be the last day to pay their 2022 property taxes without interest. The regular office hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As an added convenience for the taxpayer the Courthouse Office located at 625 Georgia Ave. and the Preservation Drive Office at 6125 Preservation Drive will be open on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Preservation Drive office now has a drive through window to enable taxpayers to pay from their vehicles.

Taxpayers may also pay their taxes at any of the First Horizon Bank branches as well as on-line at hamiltontn.gov/trustee. 

Important reminder for taxpayers that still owe 2021 taxes, the deadline for payment without incurring civil penalties and avoiding the courts will be March 1.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Bert Bertelkamp - Simply The Best
Randy Smith: Bert Bertelkamp - Simply The Best
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2023
Cleveland State Women Win 47-45 Over Roane State
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2023
County Property Tax Payments Are Due Feb. 28
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2023
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2023
Rep. Hazlewood Plays Key Role In Shepherding Lee Budget Through General Assembly
Rep. Hazlewood Plays Key Role In Shepherding Lee Budget Through General Assembly
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

County Property Tax Payments Are Due Feb. 28
  • 2/16/2023

County Trustee Bill Hullander is reminding taxpayers that Feb. 28 will be the last day to pay their 2022 property taxes without interest. The regular office hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. ... more

Rep. Hazlewood Plays Key Role In Shepherding Lee Budget Through General Assembly
Rep. Hazlewood Plays Key Role In Shepherding Lee Budget Through General Assembly
  • 2/16/2023

Rep. Patsy Hazlewood R-Signal Mountain, this week signed the 2023-24 budget bill as chair of the House Finance Ways and Means Committee for the 113th Tennessee General Assembly. Officials ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2023
Hit-And-Run Crash Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2023
Man, 61, Shot In His Yard On E. 34th Street Wednesday Evening
  • 2/15/2023
Grand Jury True Bills
  • 2/15/2023
Opinion
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Why Stop The Area Plan Process?
  • 2/15/2023
Thank You To The Hamilton County Republican Party
  • 2/15/2023
Thumbs Up To The Soddy-Daisy Police Department
  • 2/15/2023
Use The $1.5 Million In Settlement Funds Now For The Opioid Crisis
  • 2/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
  • 2/16/2023
Randy Smith: Bert Bertelkamp - Simply The Best
Randy Smith: Bert Bertelkamp - Simply The Best
  • 2/16/2023
Vescovi Nails Free Throws As Vols Upend #1 Alabama
  • 2/15/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Cleveland State Women Win 47-45 Over Roane State
  • 2/16/2023
Happenings
The Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Flowers Of Hope Program
  • 2/16/2023
Councilwoman Coonrod To Serve On National League Of Cities’ Council On Youth, Education And Families
  • 2/16/2023
Jerry Summers: $1 Parking Ticket - Gone Forever
Jerry Summers: $1 Parking Ticket - Gone Forever
  • 2/16/2023
Parenting Seminar Scheduled For Thursday To Be Postponed
  • 2/16/2023
Did You Know? A Song And A Dance
Did You Know? A Song And A Dance
  • 2/15/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/16/2023
The Hayes Comes Alive With "The Sound Of Music"
The Hayes Comes Alive With "The Sound Of Music"
  • 2/15/2023
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
  • 2/14/2023
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
  • 2/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
  • 2/14/2023
Opinion
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Why Stop The Area Plan Process?
  • 2/15/2023
Thank You To The Hamilton County Republican Party
  • 2/15/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Five Star Food Service Acquires Lincoln County Vending
  • 2/16/2023
Tennessee January Revenues Were $212.9 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 2/15/2023
Local FASTSIGNS Recognized As Top-Performing Center
Local FASTSIGNS Recognized As Top-Performing Center
  • 2/15/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: January 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 2/15/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Emily’s Power For A Cure Donates $100,000 To St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital For Neuroblastoma Research
  • 2/14/2023
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
  • 2/13/2023
American Heart Month: How To Take Care Of Your Heart
  • 2/14/2023
Memories
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wood Smoke In February
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wood Smoke In February
  • 2/15/2023
Master Gardeners Hosts Free Pruning Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Hosts Free Pruning Class Saturday
  • 2/15/2023
Reward Offered For Information On Illegal Hunting In Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 2/14/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
  • 2/16/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Conference For Christian Entrepreneurs
  • 2/15/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/14/2023
Obituaries
William “Bill” Davenport, Jr.
William “Bill” Davenport, Jr.
  • 2/16/2023
Tommy Eugene Smith
Tommy Eugene Smith
  • 2/16/2023
Calvin Douglas Williams
Calvin Douglas Williams
  • 2/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Meeks, Billy Calvin (Spring City)
Meeks, Billy Calvin (Spring City)
  • 2/16/2023
Moss, Scott (Dalton)
Moss, Scott (Dalton)
  • 2/16/2023
Bledsoe, Tom Dalton Sr. (Cohutta)
Bledsoe, Tom Dalton Sr. (Cohutta)
  • 2/16/2023