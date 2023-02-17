Police Blotter: Man Has Video Of Blower Being Stolen From His Truck; Car Left In Parking Garage With Door Open

A man on S. Holly Street told police that a Stihl backpack blower was stolen from his open truck bed. He said he parked his truck and ran inside his work just for a second and, when he came back out, his blower was gone. He told police he had camera footage of the incident. The footage showed a black Chrysler 300 pull up in the parking lot. A white male got out of the driver's seat and was on his phone. He walked around the parking lot. Shortly after this, a black male got out of the vehicle and walked to the back of the man's truck. He got on the back of the truck, grabbed the blower and got in the rear passenger side of the vehicle, then the vehicle headed northbound on S. Holly Street. The blower stolen was a Stihl BR600 valued at $600. The man did not recognize or know the two suspects. Police spoke with the pawn shop down the road and they said they have not had anyone in selling a blower that matches that description. A picture of the suspect vehicle was given to police

* * *

Staff of Best Western, 7641 Lee Hwy., told police a woman had checked out of her room and was being belligerent with hotel and restaurant staff. They had told her to leave the property, but she was refusing. Police spoke with the woman, who said she had a ride coming. Police told her she would have to wait for her ride off property. She then was verbally belligerent with police. However, she gathered her things and then her ride arrived. She was told she was trespassed and she could be arrested for simply being on the property in the future. She said she would see Police next time, and left the property in her ride.

* * *

Officers received a call about a suspicious person throwing trash into the road in the 200 block of Tremont Street. Police drove through the area and made contact with a man who was moving things into his vehicle. His vehicle had been stickered two days prior. Police asked the man to remove his belongings from the roadway and move his vehicle, to which he agreed. The man has a revoked license for DUI, so police instructed him to have someone else move the vehicle for him, to which he agreed.

* * *

An anonymous caller notified Dispatch that a white Chevy Tahoe was doing donuts in the park grass at 3606 Central Ave. Police observed damage to the grass, however, the vehicle was not located. A white Chevy Tahoe has been in the Alton Park area driving around displaying a stolen registration. It is believed to be the same vehicle.



* * *

An employee at Advanced Auto Parts, 4103 Rossville Blvd., told police a white male came in the store at around 7:45 p.m. She said he got a basket and walked around for an hour filling the basket. She said he then set the basket down and said he would be right back for it and walked outside. She said he came back in and took the basket and all the items in it and ran out. She said he got into a black Chrysler 300 (TN tag). The items he stole were two impact socket sets ($60), one Sterco Installation kit ($100) and one Ceramic Wax Spray ($22).

* * *

While working an extra job at the Westin hotel, 801 Pine St., an officer was alerted to a homeless man by staff. They said the man had been previously told not to return, as he was using the bathroom of the hotel as his personal cleaning station. The man did not listen, as he had returned that day. Police spoke with the man and identified him. He was informed he would have to leave and was not permitted to return ever. He was also told he may not return to the Millennium Bank Parking Garage, as this was managed and operated by the same owners. The man was then allowed to leave.

* * *

A man on E. 19th Street told police his ex-girlfriend came to his camper and started a verbal disorder. The woman had left prior to police arrival and accidentally took the man's phone, but left her phone and watch. She arrived back on scene and gave the man his phone and took her phone and watch.

* * *

Dispatch was notified by Walden Security of a suspicious vehicle on the second floor garage at 10 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. that had a door left upon. Police found a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with the rear passenger side door open. Upon inspection of the vehicle, it appeared to have been left unlocked with no signs of forced entry. The vehicle did not appear to have been gone through. Police found the vehicle to be registered to a man who did not appear on scene. Police had no means of being able to make contact with him. Police closed the vehicle's doors and locked it.