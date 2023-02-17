Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Has Video Of Blower Being Stolen From His Truck; Car Left In Parking Garage With Door Open

  • Friday, February 17, 2023

A man on S. Holly Street told police that a Stihl backpack blower was stolen from his open truck bed. He said he parked his truck and ran inside his work just for a second and, when he came back out, his blower was gone. He told police he had camera footage of the incident. The footage showed a black Chrysler 300 pull up in the parking lot. A white male got out of the driver's seat and was on his phone. He walked around the parking lot. Shortly after this, a black male got out of the vehicle and walked to the back of the man's truck. He got on the back of the truck, grabbed the blower and got in the rear passenger side of the vehicle, then the vehicle headed northbound on S. Holly Street. The blower stolen was a Stihl BR600 valued at $600. The man did not recognize or know the two suspects. Police spoke with the pawn shop down the road and they said they have not had anyone in selling a blower that matches that description. A picture of the suspect vehicle was given to police

* * *

Staff of Best Western, 7641 Lee Hwy., told police a woman had checked out of her room and was being belligerent with hotel and restaurant staff. They had told her to leave the property, but she was refusing. Police spoke with the woman, who said she had a ride coming. Police told her she would have to wait for her ride off property. She then was verbally belligerent with police. However, she gathered her things and then her ride arrived. She was told she was trespassed and she could be arrested for simply being on the property in the future. She said she would see Police next time, and left the property in her ride.

* * *

Officers received a call about a suspicious person throwing trash into the road in the 200 block of Tremont Street. Police drove through the area and made contact with a man who was moving things into his vehicle. His vehicle had been stickered two days prior. Police asked the man to remove his belongings from the roadway and move his vehicle, to which he agreed. The man has a revoked license for DUI, so police instructed him to have someone else move the vehicle for him, to which he agreed.

* * *

An anonymous caller notified Dispatch that a white Chevy Tahoe was doing donuts in the park grass at 3606 Central Ave. Police observed damage to the grass, however, the vehicle was not located. A white Chevy Tahoe has been in the Alton Park area driving around displaying a stolen registration. It is believed to be the same vehicle.

* * *

An employee at Advanced Auto Parts, 4103 Rossville Blvd., told police a white male came in the store at around 7:45 p.m. She said he got a basket and walked around for an hour filling the basket. She said he then set the basket down and said he would be right back for it and walked outside. She said he came back in and took the basket and all the items in it and ran out. She said he got into a black Chrysler 300 (TN tag). The items he stole were two impact socket sets ($60), one Sterco Installation kit ($100) and one Ceramic Wax Spray ($22).

* * *

While working an extra job at the Westin hotel, 801 Pine St., an officer was alerted to a homeless man by staff. They said the man had been previously told not to return, as he was using the bathroom of the hotel as his personal cleaning station. The man did not listen, as he had returned that day. Police spoke with the man and identified him. He was informed he would have to leave and was not permitted to return ever. He was also told he may not return to the Millennium Bank Parking Garage, as this was managed and operated by the same owners. The man was then allowed to leave.

* * *

A man on E. 19th Street told police his ex-girlfriend came to his camper and started a verbal disorder. The woman had left prior to police arrival and accidentally took the man's phone, but left her phone and watch. She arrived back on scene and gave the man his phone and took her phone and watch.

* * *

Dispatch was notified by Walden Security of a suspicious vehicle on the second floor garage at 10 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. that had a door left upon. Police found a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with the rear passenger side door open. Upon inspection of the vehicle, it appeared to have been left unlocked with no signs of forced entry. The vehicle did not appear to have been gone through. Police found the vehicle to be registered to a man who did not appear on scene. Police had no means of being able to make contact with him. Police closed the vehicle's doors and locked it.

Latest Headlines
Lost Wallet Returned To Owner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Women Run Past Shorter, 76-45
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2023
East Ridge Escapes Comeback Effort To Earn 6-3A Tournament Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2023
Lee Men Hold Off Shorter In 76-66 Win
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2023
Historic Night: Chattanooga Prep Nabs District 5-1A Crown
Historic Night: Chattanooga Prep Nabs District 5-1A Crown
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

Lost Wallet Returned To Owner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/17/2023

A lost wallet was turned in to police in the 10600 block of Apison Pike. The wallet was returned to the owner. Police and the fire department responded to a residence in the 9400 block of ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS 8 STONECREST DR RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Makes Off With Motorcycle With Keys Left In It; Man Can't Recall Upsetting Message His Ex Left Him
  • 2/16/2023
2 Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies Stabbed In Attempted Inmate On Inmate Assault
  • 2/16/2023
County Mayor Wamp Announces New Staff In County Government
  • 2/16/2023
County Property Tax Payments Are Due Feb. 28
  • 2/16/2023
Rep. Hazlewood Plays Key Role In Shepherding Lee Budget Through General Assembly
Rep. Hazlewood Plays Key Role In Shepherding Lee Budget Through General Assembly
  • 2/16/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 Legislative Update
  • 2/16/2023
Inside The Millennial Mind
  • 2/16/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Women All Alone In First Following Win
  • 2/16/2023
Lady Vols Click On Offense, Defense In Win At Arkansas
  • 2/16/2023
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
  • 2/16/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Lee Women Run Past Shorter, 76-45
  • 2/16/2023
Happenings
Orange Grove Celebrates 70 Years With Kickoff Event
  • 2/16/2023
Boys & Girls Clubs Announces 2022 Teen Leadership Awards And Scholarships
  • 2/16/2023
The Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Flowers Of Hope Program
  • 2/16/2023
ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For 2023 Opportunity Fellows Program
ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For 2023 Opportunity Fellows Program
  • 2/16/2023
Association For Visual Arts Announces 2 New Exhibits
  • 2/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/16/2023
The Hayes Comes Alive With "The Sound Of Music"
The Hayes Comes Alive With "The Sound Of Music"
  • 2/15/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
  • 2/17/2023
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
  • 2/14/2023
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
  • 2/14/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Five Star Food Service Acquires Lincoln County Vending
  • 2/16/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Tennessee Governmental Tort Liability Act Removes Immunity Only for Ordinary Negligence
  • 2/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Of Commerce Events Feb. 20-24
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Emily’s Power For A Cure Donates $100,000 To St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital For Neuroblastoma Research
  • 2/14/2023
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
  • 2/13/2023
American Heart Month: How To Take Care Of Your Heart
  • 2/14/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
Little Soddy Creek Tire Cleanup Will Be Feb. 25
  • 2/16/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wood Smoke In February
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wood Smoke In February
  • 2/15/2023
Master Gardeners Hosts Free Pruning Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Hosts Free Pruning Class Saturday
  • 2/15/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
  • 2/16/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Conference For Christian Entrepreneurs
  • 2/15/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/14/2023
Obituaries
William “Bill” Davenport, Jr.
William “Bill” Davenport, Jr.
  • 2/16/2023
Tommy Eugene Smith
Tommy Eugene Smith
  • 2/16/2023
Calvin Douglas Williams
Calvin Douglas Williams
  • 2/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Meeks, Billy Calvin (Spring City)
Meeks, Billy Calvin (Spring City)
  • 2/16/2023
Moss, Scott (Dalton)
Moss, Scott (Dalton)
  • 2/16/2023
Bledsoe, Tom Dalton Sr. (Cohutta)
Bledsoe, Tom Dalton Sr. (Cohutta)
  • 2/16/2023