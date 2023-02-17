Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|BAKER, LANDON D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/19/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|BUTCHEE, JANESIA N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|CAL, TEATIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/09/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|CONGDON, AMBER M
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|COTHRAN, JASON AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNILIA (MISD CI
|EASTRIDGE, APRIL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|ELLIS, BRYAN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|FREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/12/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|GOODJOINT, FRED
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/24/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|IRVIN, MICHAEL LANCE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|JONES, MCKENNA MADISON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/09/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|LENIS VENTE, CRISTHIAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|MILLARD, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION(THEFT OFPROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/10/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
|PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- IN-TRANSIT TO SEQUACHIE TN
|PENNINGTON, MICHAEL COLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|RICHARDSON, LEANDRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SHRADER, JAMEY RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|SUTTLES, KISHA LIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|VASQUEZ-PALMA, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WALKER, LORI M
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
|WARD, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT
|WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|WILSON, BRIAN D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
