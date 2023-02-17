Latest Headlines

  • Friday, February 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS 
8 STONECREST DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
720 Cherry St Chattanooga, 374021909 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BAKER, LANDON D 
5405 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BALDRIDGE, SAHUNDA ELIZABETH 
2007 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042225 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA 
2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BATTLE, KENDALL JAYMES 
3121 ROCKMEADE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON 
2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061860 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE 
3711 PIROLA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURTON, MARTINEZ LEBRON 
1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063208 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUTCHEE, JANESIA N 
5272 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CAL, TEATIO 
2723 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN 
3427 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHUBB, LADAQUIS L 
80 PRICESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONGDON, AMBER M 
1948 NORTH POINTE BLVD HIXSON, 373435846 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CORTES FIGUEROA, ENRIQUE 
DOES NOT KNOW LOURENVILLE, 30044 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COTHRAN, JASON AARON 
6703 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNILIA (MISD CI

CROMER, BRITTON MITCHELL 
910 WEATHERLY SWITCH TRL SW CLEVELAND, 373118360 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASTRIDGE, APRIL MARIE 
4533 FAIRMOUNT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

ESTUPINAN CAYOLA, LUIS ARMANDO 
811 WOOD TERRENCE CT DORAVILLE, 30044 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

FREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE 
1830 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON 
4642 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GOODJOINT, FRED 
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA 
3310 Delong Ave Chattanooga, 374101224 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS 
1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111616 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES 
2800 Oak Leaf Ln Chattanooga, 374211240 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MCKENNA MADISON 
1362 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KITTS, DENNIS WAYNE 
112 HARMON DR MAYNARDVILLE, 378072317 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LENIS VENTE, CRISTHIAN DAVID 
GUTERA CIR DORAVILLE, 30044 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LOPEZ, CYNTHIA G 
3901 BELLE VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MASHBURN, DANIEL JEFFREY 
930 DOUGLAS HEIGHTS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37430 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLARD, STEPHEN LEBRON 
2251 NICK A JACK RD FLINTSTONE, 307252534 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION(THEFT OFPROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN 
1 E 11TH ST APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOTLEY, WILLIAM RAYMON 
RT 8 BOX 205 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON 
2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL 
69 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT)

PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN 
3134 STEPHENS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373776147 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN-TRANSIT TO SEQUACHIE TN

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RICHARDSON, LEANDRA MICHELLE 
2607 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICHARDSON, TEMETRIUS NMN 
5324 WEST CIRCLE ATLANTA, 31349 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

SHRADER, JAMEY RAY 
3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTLES, KISHA LIN 
2108 CHESTNUT ST #201 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT

VASQUEZ-PALMA, JULIO CESAR 
6144 TALL PINE LN LOT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 374213090 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, LORI M 
1605 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT OF COURT

WARD, JASON MICHAEL 
188 BEENE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN 
1608 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT

WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILSON, BRIAN D 
1512 ATKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

