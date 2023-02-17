Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS

8 STONECREST DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

720 Cherry St Chattanooga, 374021909

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BAKER, LANDON D

5405 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BALDRIDGE, SAHUNDA ELIZABETH

2007 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042225

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA

2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BATTLE, KENDALL JAYMES

3121 ROCKMEADE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061860

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE

3711 PIROLA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BURTON, MARTINEZ LEBRON

1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063208

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUTCHEE, JANESIA N

5272 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CAL, TEATIO

2723 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN

3427 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHUBB, LADAQUIS L

80 PRICESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 000000000

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CONGDON, AMBER M

1948 NORTH POINTE BLVD HIXSON, 373435846

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CORTES FIGUEROA, ENRIQUE

DOES NOT KNOW LOURENVILLE, 30044

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COTHRAN, JASON AARON

6703 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNILIA (MISD CI



CROMER, BRITTON MITCHELL

910 WEATHERLY SWITCH TRL SW CLEVELAND, 373118360

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EASTRIDGE, APRIL MARIE

4533 FAIRMOUNT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



ESTUPINAN CAYOLA, LUIS ARMANDO

811 WOOD TERRENCE CT DORAVILLE, 30044

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)



FREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE

1830 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON

4642 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GOODJOINT, FRED

727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

3310 Delong Ave Chattanooga, 374101224

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS

1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111616

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES

2800 Oak Leaf Ln Chattanooga, 374211240

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, MCKENNA MADISON

1362 HOUSTON VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KITTS, DENNIS WAYNE

112 HARMON DR MAYNARDVILLE, 378072317

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



LENIS VENTE, CRISTHIAN DAVID

GUTERA CIR DORAVILLE, 30044

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LOPEZ, CYNTHIA G

3901 BELLE VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MASHBURN, DANIEL JEFFREY

930 DOUGLAS HEIGHTS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37430

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLARD, STEPHEN LEBRON

2251 NICK A JACK RD FLINTSTONE, 307252534

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION(THEFT OFPROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN

1 E 11TH ST APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOTLEY, WILLIAM RAYMON

RT 8 BOX 205 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 00000

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON

2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL

69 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT)



PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN

3134 STEPHENS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373776147

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN-TRANSIT TO SEQUACHIE TN



RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



RICHARDSON, LEANDRA MICHELLE

2607 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RICHARDSON, TEMETRIUS NMN

5324 WEST CIRCLE ATLANTA, 31349

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



SHRADER, JAMEY RAY

3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SUTTLES, KISHA LIN

2108 CHESTNUT ST #201 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NEGLECT



VASQUEZ-PALMA, JULIO CESAR

6144 TALL PINE LN LOT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 374213090

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALKER, LORI M

1605 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTEMPT OF COURT



WARD, JASON MICHAEL

188 BEENE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN

1608 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT



WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WILSON, BRIAN D

1512 ATKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Here are the mug shots:



ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BAKER, LANDON D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/19/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/29/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/10/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BURKS, SHAQUILLE MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUTCHEE, JANESIA N

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAL, TEATIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/09/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CONGDON, AMBER M

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COTHRAN, JASON AARON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNILIA (MISD CI

EASTRIDGE, APRIL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/30/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S ELLIS, BRYAN MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS FREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/12/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GOODJOINT, FRED

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 02/24/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR IRVIN, MICHAEL LANCE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/29/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/13/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MCKENNA MADISON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/09/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LENIS VENTE, CRISTHIAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MILLARD, STEPHEN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION(THEFT OFPROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/10/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT) PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/05/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

IN-TRANSIT TO SEQUACHIE TN PENNINGTON, MICHAEL COLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RICHARDSON, LEANDRA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHRADER, JAMEY RAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/29/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SUTTLES, KISHA LIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/04/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

VASQUEZ-PALMA, JULIO CESAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/26/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, LORI M

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY WARD, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/16/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILSON, BRIAN D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





