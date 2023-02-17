Latest Headlines

Lost Wallet Returned To Owner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Friday, February 17, 2023

A lost wallet was turned in to police in the 10600 block of Apison Pike. The wallet was returned to the owner.

Police and the fire department responded to a residence in the 9400 block of Leyland Drive after food in a microwave caught fire. The fire department cleared the home from any danger.

K9 Goose was called to assist the sheriff’s office with a drug sniff of a stopped car in the 7700 block of Lee Highway.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A radio was reported lost in the 8900 block of Grey Mountain Drive.

An officer provided assistance to a stranded motorist who was out of gas in the 9200 block of Apison Pike.

A traffic stop in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An officer provided assistance to a broken down tractor trailer in the 10100 block of Apison Pike.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A night shift officer got out with two occupied vehicles parked at a closed business in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. The drivers were contract workers who had pulled off the road to sleep for a bit. Everything checked out ok.

