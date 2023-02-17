Latest Headlines

County School System Plans Community Budget Sessions

  • Friday, February 17, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The community is invited to five budget planning community meetings Feb. 22 through March 2 as the Hamilton County School Board plans to approve this year’s budget in April.

Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson said the district should have estimates of final numbers by the end of March, after Title 1 and other state and federal funding come through, including $45 million in Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funds for the county.

Dr. Robertson said the budget is priority-based, which means that every line item in the budget must connect to one of the five commitments outlined in the district’s new Opportunity 2030 strategic plan:

Every Student Learns

Every Student Belongs

Every Student Equipped

Every Employee Valued

Every Community Served

Dr. Robertson said this strategic plan involves “second-order change,” whose new values and goals will disrupt and transform some long-held operations. He said the administration decided to move forward with the plan’s new staffing model this year instead of waiting to do it in later years, which will cause some expected “turbulence” this season, he said.

The new staffing model aims to increase the student-adult ratio beyond the student-teacher ratio. Dr. Robertson said individual schools will have “guided autonomy” to choose a higher student-teacher ratio in order to hire other adults who impact students on campus, such as Social, Emotional and Academic Development (SEAD) coaches and more staff for exceptional education and English as a new language students.

Many school board members said their district administrators are still grappling with the big changes this may mean for staffing.

Rhonda Thurman asked for $10 million for facilities maintenance, which Dr. Robertson immediately said was “too high.” He said the new budget allocates $6 million, which is a 60 percent increase over the last budget’s $2 million.

Families can attend any budget planning community meeting. Once the school board approves the budget, the Hamilton County Commission reviews and approves it.

2023 Budget Planning Community Meetings:

Wednesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Orchard Knob Elementary, 2000 E. 3rd Street

Soddy Daisy High, 618 Sequoyah Access Road

Monday, February 27 at 6:00 p.m.

East Ridge Elementary, 1014 John Ross Road

Tuesday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Red Bank Middle, 3701 Tom Weathers Drive

Wednesday, March 1 at 12:00 p.m. (virtual)

Thursday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Ooltewah Middle School, 5100 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

