John Shearer: Threatened Doctors Building Full Of Unique History

Early Doctors Building brochure, with slightly different planned look Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Doctors Building photo by John Shearer Previous Next

As was reported in the news this week, UTC is looking at possible funding sources to tear down the nearly 70-year-old Doctors Building it now owns at 744 McCallie Ave.

A school official said the site by the intersection of Palmetto Street could become a future space for student housing and/or parking, but no plans are firm.

While the building has not been overly conspicuous at least in recent years due to its dark brick and perhaps light foot traffic, a look at some old newspaper clippings at the Chattanooga Public Library tells a story of a building unique and noteworthy in many ways, however.

Not only did it house the offices of some of Chattanooga’s most prominent post-World War II physicians and other healthcare providers, but it also was built in the unique slab-lift style, as Todd Morgan of Preserve Chattanooga noted in a recent Times Free Press article.

Besides all that, it was also designed by an Atlanta architectural firm that produced several notable mid-century buildings in Atlanta and at the University of Georgia. And one of the original Atlanta developers of the building went on to become mayor of Georgia’s biggest city, while another later built a famous Las Vegas hotel and casino.

According to some old Chattanooga newspaper clippings, plans for the building were first announced in April 1955. An Atlanta Realtor named Sam Massell Jr., from the Allan-Grayson Realty Co., stated that construction on the million-dollar building for physicians, surgeons and dentists would begin within a couple of months.

He said plans called for a four-story structure, but that an additional floor or floors could be added if demand continued. He said he had already leased about three-fourths of the building.

He had set up temporary office space at the Hotel Patten and planned to send mailers out to additional doctors regarding their interest. Apparently, some Chattanooga doctors had originated the idea of such a building, and Mr. Massell had begun signing leases with them.

Mr Massell also said that he had arranged with an Atlanta firm with which he was a partner – Mallin and Associates Inc. – to build the structure.

The architectural firm designing the building was Toombs, Amisano and Wells of Atlanta.

The air-conditioned structure of modern fireproof construction was to be Chattanooga’s largest modern medical building, Mr. Massell said. He also said in the 1955 story that structures located on that more-than-200-foot-long piece of property were soon to be razed. Just across Palmetto Street from this lot at the time was the historic and architecturally detailed Central Baptist Church, which would later become part of the Salvation Army but is now long gone.

At the time plans for the Doctors Building were being announced, Mr. Massell had just leased space in the similar-looking new 706 Walnut Street Building in Knoxville. Still standing in 2023, that building is known as the home of the popular Yassin’s Falafel House, the owner of which, Syrian refugee Yassin Terou, has been featured on “Good Morning, America” for his goodwill attitude in welcoming all types of people to his eatery.

Both the Knoxville building and the many-windowed Doctors Building feature concrete-style awnings and juttings representative of the mid-century modern era of architecture. The Doctors Building was also designed with a larger concrete overhang and awning above the first floor, likely for both protection and attraction. It has a squared-off, zig zag look also typical of that unique time in architectural history.

The Atlanta firm that designed this building also drew the plans for several similar-looking science and laboratory buildings at the University of Georgia about the same time. The firm’s structures in Atlanta included the original Lenox Square shopping mall, the Woodruff Memorial Arts Center, the MARTA Peachtree Center building, and the Fernback Science Center.

When the Doctors Building was built, it was constructed in the unique slab-lift style popular in the mid-20thcentury. What that meant was that rather than build out the floor space as a building went up, several layers of a floor would be constructed on top of each other with a small space separating them after the entire framing had been put up. Then, hydraulic lift equipment would be used to push an entire floor or a good part of the floor up to the proper levels.

This was done in part to make construction of the floor easier and quicker, especially when the floors were similar, or the process was repetitive.

When some of this work was beginning on the Doctors Building beginning in July 1956, a sparse crowd was on hand to watch the beginning of the multi-week effort.

The construction work on the Chattanooga building was done by general contractor J.A. Jones Construction Co. of Charlotte, with an office based in Atlanta handling this project. Slab-Lift Inc. was also involved in the work as a subcontractor.

The offices of this building that eventually did grow to five stories began opening in early 1957, with an official open house held on March 30 of that year.

The 1958 city directory listed nearly 50 physicians or surgeons with offices in the building and several dentists. Medical doctors included such familiar names of yesteryear as J.C. Hampton, A.H Bullard, P.C. Thompson, S.S. Binder, R.W. Boatwright, C.W. Hawkins, J.L. Williams Jr., R.V. Fletcher, C.H. McCall, C.J. Ray, R.G. Demos, H.E. Jones, C.L. Suggs Jr., Drs. Marchbanks, Higgason and Crowe, W.H. Kimsey, R.E. Eyssen, C.A. Hartung and W.H. Stoneburner.

Others included O.B. Murray, D.B. James, G.E. Beckmann Jr., J.P. Arter, D.P. McCallie, E.W. Patton, J.E. Strickland Jr., F.B. Graham III, G.G. Young, R.W. Myers, H.S. Anderson, C.M. Hooper, R.H. Giles Jr., W.P. Keith, J. Paul Johnson Sr. and Jr., J.W. Graves, G.K. Terrell, J.E. Frazier, E.H. Shuck Jr., Clarence Shaw, G.A. Mitchell, T.H. Curtis, W.P. Hutcherson, and H.A. Schwartz.

Dentists included Drs. R.S. McCown, J.B. Phillips, and J.M. Howard.

Other tenants of the building in 1958 were Betty’s Stork Shop, the Doctors Building Coffee Shop, Keith Prescription Shop, and Beltone of Chattanooga.

V.L. Ingle was the manager of the building, and he would continue to serve beyond the 1984 sale of the structure from Atlanta attorney DeJohn Franklin to Roy Steiner, Nelson Bowers, Tom Green and Edward Bass.

The building was sold in 1986 to J. Robert McKenzie, Edwin Reeves and Jay Menuskin before being sold in 2000 to UTC, which was eyeing campus expansion.

When the building had opened in 1957, on hand and following the project through to completion was leasing agent Mr. Massell. After that event, he would go on to a career that included serving as the mayor of the booming city of Atlanta from 1970-74. During that time, his administration was credited with forming MARTA and opening the Omni sports arena. He just died in March 2022 at the age of 94.

Stanley Mallin, who was involved in the ownership of the Doctors Building initially, would go on to develop such projects as Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with partner Jay Sarno. Like Mr. Massell, he also lived a long life and just recently died in September 2021 at the age of 98.

By then, he was no longer involved in the ownership of the Doctors Building.

Whether the building itself will soon be gone before it reaches a ripe old age seems a distinct and likely possibility.

However, another UTC-owned building – the former State Office/Interstate Life building, also on McCallie Avenue – was also once threatened, so much so that it was listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s high-profile 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list in 2014.

It has since been preserved and incorporated into UTC’s plans, and it currently has multiple uses and university offices.

But with apparent current plans by UTC not to look at reusing the building in some way, the structure might require its own form of healing like that done inside its wall to see a long-term future.

Regardless, it has already had a long and fruitful life serving Chattanooga’s medical and dental community.

* * *

jcshearer2@comcast.net