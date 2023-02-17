Latest Headlines

  Friday, February 17, 2023

Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE JAUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BISKNER, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CATLETT, SHANE A
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/28/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DONAHOO, STEPHANIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
GONZALEZ, AMPARO ASUCELI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARVEY, CHE JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARVEY, JUSTICE R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HENDERSON, DARIAN REECE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/07/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HIGDON, CODY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, JASON KING
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
JOHNSON, JEFFERY ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LOVELESS, KELLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCINTOSH, MARQUIS DAREL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OLIVER, CASEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETTY, JONATHAN CLOID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RODRIGUES, MAXIMO TRUJILLO
Age at Arrest: 81
Date of Birth: 03/26/1941
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
RYE, JOSHUA ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SIMPSON, ROKILIA TAWANNA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TURNER, JEFFERY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYATT, MAX HENRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

