Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, MICHAEL ADAM

145 CHANDLER RD LOT 47 CHICKAMAUGA, 307072862

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE JAUN

1902 DAY LONG PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BISKNER, NOAH JAMES

2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CATLETT, SHANE A

1343 KNOTTY PINE RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COX, ROBERT BRYAN

1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DONAHOO, STEPHANIE KAY

214 BLACKWELL FARM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, BRYAN MITCHELL

3617 CHEROKEE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT UNDER $1000



GONZALEZ, AMPARO ASUCELI

3706 PROVIENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HARVEY, CHE JORDAN

1343 VILLAGE GREEN DR HIXSON, 373435732

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARVEY, JUSTICE R

1149 EAST MAIN STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HENDERSON, DARIAN REECE

7215 RUNYAN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HIGDON, CODY

156 FLEN DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLDER, RITA FOWLER

56 RAIN DANCE CIR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HOLLOWAY, JASON KING

578 RIDGECREST DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



IRVIN, MICHAEL LANCE

6399 TRULANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, JEFFERY ANDERSON

3871 FAIRFAX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE

1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



LOVELESS, KELLY MARIE

136 RILEY SHAVER LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY

136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCINTOSH, MARQUIS DAREL

3901 VICTORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



OLIVER, CASEY LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



PENNINGTON, MICHAEL COLE

1977 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RODRIGUES, MAXIMO TRUJILLO

500 W MLKING APT 1009 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 81 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



RYE, JOSHUA ANDREW

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053435

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



SIMPSON, ROKILIA TAWANNA

1610 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

944 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE

899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO

797 MLK APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TURNER, JEFFERY ADAM

700 OLD DIXON HWY SOUTHPITBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL

5769 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE

1106 CAROLINE RD APT E FORT OGLETHORPE, 30318

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



WYATT, MAX HENRY

HOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 307557491

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

