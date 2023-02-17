Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNES, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE JAUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BISKNER, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CATLETT, SHANE A
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/28/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DONAHOO, STEPHANIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALEZ, AMPARO ASUCELI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HARVEY, CHE JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, JUSTICE R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, DARIAN REECE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/07/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HIGDON, CODY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLLOWAY, JASON KING
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|JOHNSON, JEFFERY ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|LOVELESS, KELLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCINTOSH, MARQUIS DAREL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OLIVER, CASEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PETTY, JONATHAN CLOID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|RODRIGUES, MAXIMO TRUJILLO
Age at Arrest: 81
Date of Birth: 03/26/1941
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RYE, JOSHUA ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|SIMPSON, ROKILIA TAWANNA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TURNER, JEFFERY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYATT, MAX HENRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|