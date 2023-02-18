Latest Headlines

Aliya Hoskinson, Charles Brown And Henry McElvainWin Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago

  • Saturday, February 18, 2023

Aliya Hoskinson, Charles Brown and Henry McElvain have won a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.

The three sets of tickets are for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Shows will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 28-March 2, at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The show's publicist says, "After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

"No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary — you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO."

