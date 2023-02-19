Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, DANIEL PHILIP

1585 BARAN GLENN ROAD ATLANTA, 30327

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE

6504 OOTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOTEWAH, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN

2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSSESSIO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERI



CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON

1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063504

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DECKER, AMBER DAWN

717 MARY AGNES DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DUNN, GABREIN BRENDON

6327 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 373417970

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

217 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY- AUTO OVER 5000



ELLISON, KEVIN LEE

5002 DAYTON BLVD.#10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FONSECA, ARIC GABRIEL

7310 STANDIFORD GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GLUECK, MATTHEW ERIC

143 HACKBERRY ST.

OAK RIDGE, 37830Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGOODMAN, JAMAL KENYADDA1031 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARHOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, MALCOLM JAMAL1700 BENNET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYKIDWELL, JEREMY AARON596 POINT PLACE ROAD APT D SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAURELL, AUDREY D1128 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYCHRZAK, ALYSSA K125 WALNUT LN MANCHESTER, 373555949Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCGHEE, DETRAY M4938 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMILLER, QUIONDRA M2723 AUTO CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCEMOSS, KALA SHANE1001 EMMETT AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKEDMURDOCK, MONICA ARIEL3464 ROCKS BURROW ROAD APT 607 ATLANTA, 37426Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTNICHOLAS, SAUL RYAN3403 MAPLE CREEK LN APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 374115054Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTPANKY, ELIZJA A2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DOPASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES105 CENTER ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANPEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER308 NEWBERRY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS DRIVINGROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON1220 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, MAURICE ANTWAN5505 BRAINERD RD. MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROSARIO, JENER-SAMUEL208 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASELF, ALEXIS SARA KELLY1487 LEE ST SE CLEVELAND, 373113270Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYRESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAYSHIELDS, CHRISTOPHER L268 RUSSELL PRINCE ROAD SE OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SNOWDEN, ADRIEL356 CREEKS JEWELL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, STEPHEN GARRISON939 DALLAS LANE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373794074Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDSUKHANOV, VICTORIAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASWENSON, JONATHAN A182 MENACE LN DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTEMPT OF COURTWASHINGTON, OTIS JAMES2329 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWIGHTMAN, OLIVIA L3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, JERRY LOUIS5204 CENTRAL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots: