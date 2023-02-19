Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, February 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, DANIEL PHILIP 
1585 BARAN GLENN ROAD ATLANTA, 30327 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE 
6504 OOTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOTEWAH, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN 
2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSSESSIO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERI

CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON 
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063504 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DECKER, AMBER DAWN 
717 MARY AGNES DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DUNN, GABREIN BRENDON 
6327 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 373417970 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE 
217 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY- AUTO OVER 5000

ELLISON, KEVIN LEE 
5002 DAYTON BLVD.#10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FONSECA, ARIC GABRIEL 
7310 STANDIFORD GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GLUECK, MATTHEW ERIC 
143 HACKBERRY ST.

OAK RIDGE, 37830 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOODMAN, JAMAL KENYADDA 
1031 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON 
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, MALCOLM JAMAL 
1700 BENNET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON 
596 POINT PLACE ROAD APT D SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAURELL, AUDREY D 
1128 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYCHRZAK, ALYSSA K 
125 WALNUT LN MANCHESTER, 373555949 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGHEE, DETRAY M 
4938 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MILLER, QUIONDRA M 
2723 AUTO CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

MOSS, KALA SHANE 
1001 EMMETT AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED

MURDOCK, MONICA ARIEL 
3464 ROCKS BURROW ROAD APT 607 ATLANTA, 37426 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NICHOLAS, SAUL RYAN 
3403 MAPLE CREEK LN APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 374115054 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PANKY, ELIZJA A 
2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO

PASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES 
105 CENTER ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER 
308 NEWBERRY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING

ROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON 
1220 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, MAURICE ANTWAN 
5505 BRAINERD RD. MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSARIO, JENER-SAMUEL 
208 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS 
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SELF, ALEXIS SARA KELLY 
1487 LEE ST SE CLEVELAND, 373113270 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

SHIELDS, CHRISTOPHER L 
268 RUSSELL PRINCE ROAD SE OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNOWDEN, ADRIEL 
356 CREEKS JEWELL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, STEPHEN GARRISON 
939 DALLAS LANE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373794074 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

SUKHANOV, VICTORIA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SWENSON, JONATHAN A 
182 MENACE LN DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH 
2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT OF COURT

WASHINGTON, OTIS JAMES 
2329 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WIGHTMAN, OLIVIA L 
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JERRY LOUIS 
5204 CENTRAL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, DANIEL PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY- AUTO OVER 5000
ELLISON, KEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FONSECA, ARIC GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, MALCOLM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/06/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, BRITTANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
JONES, TREVOR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
MAYCHRZAK, ALYSSA K
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGHEE, DETRAY M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/06/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY GA)
MOSS, KALA SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED
NICHOLAS, SAUL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/26/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
PETET, DUSTIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
SUKHANOV, VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
WASHINGTON, OTIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/14/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE

