Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, DANIEL PHILIP
1585 BARAN GLENN ROAD ATLANTA, 30327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE
6504 OOTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOTEWAH, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN
2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSSESSIO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERI
CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063504
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DECKER, AMBER DAWN
717 MARY AGNES DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUNN, GABREIN BRENDON
6327 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 373417970
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
217 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY- AUTO OVER 5000
ELLISON, KEVIN LEE
5002 DAYTON BLVD.#10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FONSECA, ARIC GABRIEL
7310 STANDIFORD GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GLUECK, MATTHEW ERIC
143 HACKBERRY ST.
OAK RIDGE, 37830
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOODMAN, JAMAL KENYADDA
1031 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, MALCOLM JAMAL
1700 BENNET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON
596 POINT PLACE ROAD APT D SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAURELL, AUDREY D
1128 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYCHRZAK, ALYSSA K
125 WALNUT LN MANCHESTER, 373555949
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGHEE, DETRAY M
4938 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MILLER, QUIONDRA M
2723 AUTO CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
MOSS, KALA SHANE
1001 EMMETT AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED
MURDOCK, MONICA ARIEL
3464 ROCKS BURROW ROAD APT 607 ATLANTA, 37426
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NICHOLAS, SAUL RYAN
3403 MAPLE CREEK LN APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 374115054
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PANKY, ELIZJA A
2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
PASCUAL, YARDINCA FUENTES
105 CENTER ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
308 NEWBERRY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
ROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON
1220 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, MAURICE ANTWAN
5505 BRAINERD RD. MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROSARIO, JENER-SAMUEL
208 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELF, ALEXIS SARA KELLY
1487 LEE ST SE CLEVELAND, 373113270
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
SHIELDS, CHRISTOPHER L
268 RUSSELL PRINCE ROAD SE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNOWDEN, ADRIEL
356 CREEKS JEWELL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, STEPHEN GARRISON
939 DALLAS LANE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373794074
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
SUKHANOV, VICTORIA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SWENSON, JONATHAN A
182 MENACE LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH
2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT OF COURT
WASHINGTON, OTIS JAMES
2329 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WIGHTMAN, OLIVIA L
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
5204 CENTRAL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, DANIEL PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY- AUTO OVER 5000
|
|ELLISON, KEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FONSECA, ARIC GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JACKSON, MALCOLM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/06/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, BRITTANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|JONES, TREVOR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|MAYCHRZAK, ALYSSA K
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCGHEE, DETRAY M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/06/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY GA)
|
|MOSS, KALA SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED
|
|NICHOLAS, SAUL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/26/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|PETET, DUSTIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|SUKHANOV, VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WASHINGTON, OTIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/14/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/18/2023
Charge(s):
|