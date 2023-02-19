Developers Plan Low And Moderate-Income Developments On Main Street, Shallowford Road

Two different developers are planning low and moderate-income developments in Chattanooga.

One is slated for 1815 E. Main St., while the other is at 6402 Shallowford Road.

Developers are seeking help from the city's Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board on the projects.

Espero Chattanooga, LP is considering the acquisition, construction and equipping of an approximately 60-unit housing facility for low and moderate-income citizens to be located at 1815 E. Main.

It is asking that the board issue $12 million in bonds.

DGA Shallowford LP is considering the acquisition, construction and equipping of an approximate 96-unit housing facility for low and moderate-income citizens to be located at 6402 Shallowford Road.

The request is for $20 million in bonds.

The board meets Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex.