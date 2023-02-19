Latest Headlines

Developers Plan Low And Moderate-Income Developments On Main Street, Shallowford Road

  • Sunday, February 19, 2023

Two different developers are planning low and moderate-income developments in Chattanooga.

One is slated for 1815 E. Main St., while the other is at 6402 Shallowford Road.

Developers are seeking help from the city's Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board on the projects.

Espero Chattanooga, LP  is considering the acquisition, construction and equipping of an approximately 60-unit housing facility for low and moderate-income citizens to be located at 1815 E. Main.

It is asking that the board issue $12 million in bonds.

DGA Shallowford LP is considering the acquisition, construction and equipping of an approximate 96-unit housing facility for low and moderate-income citizens to be located at 6402 Shallowford Road.

The request is for $20 million in bonds.

The board meets Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Woman Gets 84 Months In Federal Prison For Meth Dealing
  • Breaking News
  • 2/19/2023
Developers Plan Low And Moderate-Income Developments On Main Street, Shallowford Road
  • Breaking News
  • 2/19/2023
UTC Women Struggle, Lose to Wofford 72-53 On Senior Night
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Fall At Kentucky
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/19/2023
Bradley Central Girls Dominate Walker Valley For 5-4A Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/19/2023
Breaking News
Chattanooga Woman Gets 84 Months In Federal Prison For Meth Dealing
  • 2/19/2023

A Chattanooga woman has been sentenced to serve 84 months in federal prison for dealing in meth. Lolita Eason appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Prosecutors said an investigation began ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, DANIEL PHILIP 1585 BARAN GLENN ROAD ATLANTA, 30327 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Man, 31, Shot By Ex-Girlfriend In Glenwood
  • 2/18/2023

A 31-year-old man was shot by his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend in Glenwood on Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded at 501 Fisher Avenue near Notre Dame School to a person ... more

Breaking News
Aliya Hoskinson, Charles Brown And Henry McElvain Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago
  • 2/18/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 2/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/17/2023
Police Blotter: Man Has Video Of Blower Being Stolen From His Truck; Car Left In Parking Garage With Door Open
  • 2/17/2023
John Shearer: Threatened Doctors Building Full Of Unique History
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Do Numbers Make It A Tragedy?
  • 2/18/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response (2)
  • 2/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
Sports
Mocs Win Streak Ends With Loss To UNC-Greensboro
  • 2/18/2023
UTC Women Struggle, Lose to Wofford 72-53 On Senior Night
  • 2/19/2023
Aces Are Wild For Council Fire Golfer Samuel Johnson
Aces Are Wild For Council Fire Golfer Samuel Johnson
  • 2/18/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Fall At Kentucky
  • 2/19/2023
Happenings
SAR Recognizes Bass Pro Shops For Patriotism
SAR Recognizes Bass Pro Shops For Patriotism
  • 2/18/2023
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
  • 2/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Our Poop Policing Squad
Jerry Summers: Our Poop Policing Squad
  • 2/19/2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates Grand Opening Of Warner Mentoring Hub
  • 2/17/2023
Program On The Life And Death Of Chief Doublehead Is March 5
  • 2/17/2023
Entertainment
Art Of Magic Show Is At Princess Theatre March 4
  • 2/18/2023
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
  • 2/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - NEA
Best Of Grizzard - NEA
  • 2/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Do Numbers Make It A Tragedy?
  • 2/18/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta’s David E. Altig To Speak At Chattanooga Chamber
  • 2/18/2023
New Industrial Park Planned In Catoosa County, Creating 700 Jobs, $100 Million In Capital Investment
  • 2/17/2023
Chattanooga Engineers Week Events Start Tuesday
  • 2/17/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
  • 2/17/2023
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
  • 2/17/2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
  • 2/17/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Has Black History Sunday Feb. 26
  • 2/17/2023
Place Of Worship Safety Seminar Set For March 25
  • 2/18/2023
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
  • 2/16/2023
Obituaries
Betty Daniels Hughes
Betty Daniels Hughes
  • 2/18/2023
Betty Sue Mulkey
Betty Sue Mulkey
  • 2/18/2023
Dorothy Louise Hise
  • 2/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Phillips, Raymond (Tunnel Hill)
Phillips, Raymond (Tunnel Hill)
  • 2/18/2023
Jackson, Don (Cleveland)
Jackson, Don (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023
Marshall, Doris Fay (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023