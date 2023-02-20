Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Unable To Get Along; Neighbor Tries To Stop Woman's Car From Being Towed

  • Monday, February 20, 2023

A disorder was reported at a residence on Jackson Street. Police found a man standing outside the house saying a woman had a knife and was inside, and he began to go inside the house. When police told the man not to go inside, he informed police it was his house. When trying to gather information regarding if there was an armed person inside, it was clear that the man was severely intoxicated and he said the woman needed to go. Police spoke with the woman, who was also severely intoxicated, and she said the man was cheating on her and came home drunk and started yelling at her. She told Police it was never physical. Two other women there, who were both sober, also advised it was a verbal argument between both of them. While attempting to get a statement from the man as to what had occurred, he kept changing the subject and telling officers that everyone inside had warrants. He said he was in fear for his life. When asked why he was in fear, he could not explain why he was, and continued to change the subject to vilify the woman. Both the man and woman are on the lease and neither one had anywhere they could go to stay. Both agreed to separate and said they would address their issues when they are both sober and can calmly resolve things.

* * *

A man told Police someone stole his server book, along with approximately $110 worth of cash/credit card tips, while he was serving at The Honest Pint, 35 Patten Pkwy. The manager on duty said she believed it was a middle-aged black female wearing black with a tan Carhartt jacket who had stolen someone else's cell phone around this same time. The cell phone was recovered at an address on Peeples Street using "Find My iPhone" by the cell phone owner, but she did not wish to make a report. The server does not wish to press charges at this time.

* * *

Police observed a blue PT Cruiser (TN tag) left abandoned at 1401 Roanoke Ave. Due to the vehicle blocking the lane of travel, it was towed by White's Auto to 4165 Bonny Oaks. Police spoke to Dispatch in order to find a phone number for the vehicle owner, and there was no number on file.

* * *

A man told police he found a firearm around 8 a.m. while he was going out to his vehicle for work. He said the gun was right next to the driver's side door of his work van. He said he believes the firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a traffic stop that happened right outside his property on E. 32nd Street the night before around 10 p.m. Police checked records and found no note of a traffic stop happening by Chattanooga PD or THP at that time and place. The handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber. The firearm, a Remington Luger 9mm, was turned in to Property and releasable to the gun team for investigation. Upon further investigation, the recovered gun is believed to be involved with an earlier incident. The firearm was found to have no record according to NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to a report of a heavily intoxicated person at a residence on Hunter Road. A woman told police her son was inside and was very drunk. She said she would like him taken to the ER to be checked on. Police spoke with the son, who was very drunk, as reported. He was able to talk with police and said he just wanted to rest and watch TV. Police told the mother that her son is an adult and has the right to get drunk in his own home if he so chooses. Police told the son if he needs help there are plenty of resources for him.

* * *

A woman told police she believes someone stole a knee compression machine from her sister's vehicle while she was receiving treatment at the Sports Medicine, 1403 E. 3rd St. She said it could have happened between 11:05 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. Police asked the woman if she locked her car doors and she said that she thought she did, but she was unsure. The following was missing from her vehicle: a customer tablet, Kinex Knee CPM (KCK-1843) and Kinex ThermoComp. RTIC was able to review the camera footage and they saw that the woman placed the items into another vehicle that was unlocked. The items will be returned back to the woman.

* * *

A woman on Maple Hills Way told police someone attempted to kick her front door in around 2 a.m. She said that she and her boyfriend woke up to someone kicking their front door. Her boyfriend went downstairs to see who was outside, but the person fled the scene. Police observed the front door frame to be damaged from the person kicking the door. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Runyan Drive told police that her car was picked up by a tow truck at her residence. She said her neighbor came to her and asked her if she authorized the tow of her vehicle. She said she did not authorize a tow and the office did not call for her vehicle to be towed. She said the neighbor stopped the tow truck from leaving and told them to drop her car, but they did not. The neighbor did not get a chance to see what tow company it was. It is unclear if this was an attempted theft or a private property tow at this time.

