Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, February 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE 
6322 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

BELL, BRITTANY MARIE 
3128 15TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(REVOKED/SUSPENDED/CANCELED)

BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE 
3712 NE CLIFTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BLANCHARD, GREYSON C 
2005 BRENTHAVEN DR MT JULIET, 37122 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

CARRENARD, JAMES EDWARD 
5225 HIXSON PIKE #411 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FIALLOS, ROBERTO CARLOS 
2021 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL 
2416 EAST 19 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOINS, GABRIEL KAIN 
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALEZ, GABRIEL DARVI 
1804 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE 
202 SPRING CAVE RD PIKEVILLE, 373674208 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HENNESSEE, CANDACE N 
5787 MOUSE CREEK RD.

APT. A CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE 
3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LOMBARDO, JASON COY 
1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN 
2425 WEST WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER 1000

MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE 
3927 ARKWRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN 
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED
TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

NABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE 
3542 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON 
100 DEER PONT LANE APT A5 ROGERSVILLE, 35652 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POINTER, CYNTHIA DENISE 
524 LATIMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL 
169 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415200 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PRICE, JADEN MALIK 
9589 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214624 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE 
406 Antelope Trl Chattanooga, 374152320 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

STROUD, JONATHAN A 
175 HANNAH RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

TOMAS REYNOSO, JOSE EDAIN 
WILLOW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TRAMELL, KAMERON XAVIER 
1250 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TUCKER, ZHANAE UNIQUEMEECHION 
346 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WHITTEN, RYAN JULIAN 
7249 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CARRENARD, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FIALLOS, ROBERTO CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
GOINS, GABRIEL KAIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ, GABRIEL DARVI
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HENNESSEE, CANDACE N
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOMBARDO, JASON COY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
NABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, JADEN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STROUD, JONATHAN A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TOMAS REYNOSO, JOSE EDAIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/28/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TRAMELL, KAMERON XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITTEN, RYAN JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2023
Lee Tennis Teams Blank Visiting King
Lee Tennis Teams Blank Visiting King
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2023
Lee Baseball Wins 14-6 Over UAH
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2023
UAH Softball Wins 12-4 Over Lee
UAH Softball Wins 12-4 Over Lee
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2023
Lady Vols Hold Off Auburn On Senior Day
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2023
Mocs Tennis Wins 5-2 Over Visiting Tennessee State
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE 6322 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more

Chattanooga Woman Gets 84 Months In Federal Prison For Meth Dealing
  • 2/19/2023

A Chattanooga woman has been sentenced to serve 84 months in federal prison for dealing in meth. Lolita Eason appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Prosecutors said an investigation began ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, DANIEL PHILIP 1585 BARAN GLENN ROAD ATLANTA, 30327 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Breaking News
Man, 31, Shot By Ex-Girlfriend In Glenwood
  • 2/18/2023
Aliya Hoskinson, Charles Brown And Henry McElvain Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago
  • 2/18/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 2/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/17/2023
Police Blotter: Man Has Video Of Blower Being Stolen From His Truck; Car Left In Parking Garage With Door Open
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Do Numbers Make It A Tragedy?
  • 2/18/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response (2)
  • 2/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
Sports
Indiana Wrestlers Dominate Chattanooga, 32-3
  • 2/19/2023
PGA HOPE Positively Impacting Lives Of Veterans Through Golf
PGA HOPE Positively Impacting Lives Of Veterans Through Golf
  • 2/19/2023
Drew Beam Pitches Vols Past UC San Diego
Drew Beam Pitches Vols Past UC San Diego
  • 2/19/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Lee Tennis Teams Blank Visiting King
Lee Tennis Teams Blank Visiting King
  • 2/19/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: My Orchid Hospital
Life With Ferris: My Orchid Hospital
  • 2/20/2023
SAR Recognizes Bass Pro Shops For Patriotism
SAR Recognizes Bass Pro Shops For Patriotism
  • 2/18/2023
Jerry Summers: California Dreamin'
Jerry Summers: California Dreamin'
  • 2/20/2023
Accessing Fresh Food Sessions Set For Feb. 23, March 9
  • 2/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Our Poop Policing Squad
Jerry Summers: Our Poop Policing Squad
  • 2/19/2023
Entertainment
Art Of Magic Show Is At Princess Theatre March 4
  • 2/18/2023
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
  • 2/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - NEA
Best Of Grizzard - NEA
  • 2/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Do Numbers Make It A Tragedy?
  • 2/18/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta’s David E. Altig To Speak At Chattanooga Chamber
  • 2/18/2023
New Industrial Park Planned In Catoosa County, Creating 700 Jobs, $100 Million In Capital Investment
  • 2/17/2023
Chattanooga Engineers Week Events Start Tuesday
  • 2/17/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
  • 2/17/2023
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
  • 2/17/2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
  • 2/17/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Proposing Remedies But Ignoring Cures?
Bob Tamasy: Proposing Remedies But Ignoring Cures?
  • 2/20/2023
Rev. Drew McCallie To Go On Holy Land Pilgrimage
  • 2/18/2023
Place Of Worship Safety Seminar Set For March 25
  • 2/18/2023
Obituaries
Paul Douglas Boyd
Paul Douglas Boyd
  • 2/19/2023
Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison
  • 2/19/2023
James "Jimbo" Leslie Aslinger
James "Jimbo" Leslie Aslinger
  • 2/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Phillips, Raymond (Tunnel Hill)
Phillips, Raymond (Tunnel Hill)
  • 2/18/2023
Jackson, Don (Cleveland)
Jackson, Don (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023
Marshall, Doris Fay (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023