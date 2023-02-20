Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE
6322 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BELL, BRITTANY MARIE
3128 15TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(REVOKED/SUSPENDED/CANCELED)
BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE
3712 NE CLIFTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BLANCHARD, GREYSON C
2005 BRENTHAVEN DR MT JULIET, 37122
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
CARRENARD, JAMES EDWARD
5225 HIXSON PIKE #411 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FIALLOS, ROBERTO CARLOS
2021 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL
2416 EAST 19 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOINS, GABRIEL KAIN
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ, GABRIEL DARVI
1804 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
202 SPRING CAVE RD PIKEVILLE, 373674208
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HENNESSEE, CANDACE N
5787 MOUSE CREEK RD.
APT. A CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOMBARDO, JASON COY
1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN
2425 WEST WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER 1000
MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
3927 ARKWRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED
TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
NABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE
3542 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
100 DEER PONT LANE APT A5 ROGERSVILLE, 35652
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POINTER, CYNTHIA DENISE
524 LATIMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL
169 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415200
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PRICE, JADEN MALIK
9589 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214624
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE
406 Antelope Trl Chattanooga, 374152320
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
STROUD, JONATHAN A
175 HANNAH RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TOMAS REYNOSO, JOSE EDAIN
WILLOW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TRAMELL, KAMERON XAVIER
1250 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TUCKER, ZHANAE UNIQUEMEECHION
346 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WHITTEN, RYAN JULIAN
7249 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
Here are the mug shots:
|AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CARRENARD, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|FIALLOS, ROBERTO CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
|
|GOINS, GABRIEL KAIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GONZALEZ, GABRIEL DARVI
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HENNESSEE, CANDACE N
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LOMBARDO, JASON COY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|NABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRICE, JADEN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SEXTON, ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STROUD, JONATHAN A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|TOMAS REYNOSO, JOSE EDAIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/28/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TRAMELL, KAMERON XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITTEN, RYAN JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- EVADING ARREST
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|