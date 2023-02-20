Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE

6322 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



BELL, BRITTANY MARIE

3128 15TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(REVOKED/SUSPENDED/CANCELED)



BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE

3712 NE CLIFTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BLANCHARD, GREYSON C

2005 BRENTHAVEN DR MT JULIET, 37122

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



CARRENARD, JAMES EDWARD

5225 HIXSON PIKE #411 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



FIALLOS, ROBERTO CARLOS

2021 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY



GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL

2416 EAST 19 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOINS, GABRIEL KAIN

5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GONZALEZ, GABRIEL DARVI

1804 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE

202 SPRING CAVE RD PIKEVILLE, 373674208

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HENNESSEE, CANDACE N

5787 MOUSE CREEK RD.

APT. A CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLOMBARDO, JASON COY1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN2425 WEST WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER 1000MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE3927 ARKWRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMILITELLO, LACEY DAWN2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKEDTRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICENABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE3542 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPETTUS, DILLON SHANNON100 DEER PONT LANE APT A5 ROGERSVILLE, 35652Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POINTER, CYNTHIA DENISE524 LATIMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTPRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL169 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415200Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPRICE, JADEN MALIK9589 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214624Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEXTON, ROBERT DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE406 Antelope Trl Chattanooga, 374152320Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSTROUD, JONATHAN A175 HANNAH RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTOMAS REYNOSO, JOSE EDAINWILLOW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATIONTRAMELL, KAMERON XAVIER1250 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARTUCKER, ZHANAE UNIQUEMEECHION346 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WHITTEN, RYAN JULIAN7249 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)EVADING ARRESTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLIGHT LAW VIOLATION

