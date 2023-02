Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 13-19:

EVANS ANDY RAY W/M 62 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVINF WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

JONES CHARLOTTE LYNN W/F 40 -- OFFICER FERGUSON HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

WATERS MARY LEE W/F 66 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING

MANGRUM DOMINIK RAY W/M 17 FELONY OFFICER MOSS POSS. OF SHEDULE II, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM WITHIN 50 YARDS OF PUBLIC HIGHWAY x2, POSS. OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME

BRYSON MEGAN NICOLE W/F 37 MISD OFFICER HINCH FTA

SIPES TAMANTHA SUZANNE W/F 50 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

MARTIN RICHARD WILLIAM W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS THEFT BY TAKING

GANT TABITHA NICOLE W/F 37 MISD SELF HOLD FOR COURT

ELROD STEVEN TAYLOR W/M 21 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER CAMPBELL SEXUAL BATTERY x2, FELONY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

PEREZ, GOMEZ CELSO OSVALDO H/M 26 MISD OFFICER GILREATH GIVING FALSE INFO TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, LAYING DRAG, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DUI, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION , DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

KNIGHT TIMOTHY JUSTIN W/M 34 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

DOWNS FELICIA PAIGE W/F 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, OPEN CONTAINER

BYRD BENJAMIN DAVID W/M 40 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING x2

MCNEESE MARY VIOLET W/F 25 MISD OFFICER HINCH FTA

PERRY RAMSEY JAMAH B/M 32 MISD OFFICER MATTHEWS FTA, CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

JACOBO MIRNA GABRIEL H/F 33 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

SMITH JASON SCOTT W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF METH

MILLSAPS MICHAEL EUGENE W/M 54 MISD OFFICER SMALL DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED x2, NO INSURANCE, CONCEALING IDENDITY OF VEHICLE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

BROWN BRANDON KYLE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER RUSS FTA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

RADDLE MAURICE NMN B/M 28 MISD OFFICER THOMASON FTA

COLEMAN KE’TREVIOUS MARQUIS B/M 25 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILUE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WEBB ANNISTON BRIE W/F 18 MISD OFFICER BARRETT DRIVING ON SUPENDED, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

JUAREZ ALEXIS PETER W/M 20 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

DEFREITAS JAMES THOMAS W/M 47 MISD OFFICER SMITH SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

TURNER JEFFERY ADAM W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

VARNELL KENDRICK LAMAR B/M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

LAYNE JASON ROBERT W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WHEELER EMILY NICOLE B/F 46 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METH, FTA

MARTIN ELSIE CAROLINE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

DOVE BRIANNA KATHLEEN W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA

WEBB JACOB ALEX MICHAEL W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT HOLD FOR CATOOSA CO

PETRITSCH VINCENT HENRY W/M 42 MISD OFFICER FOUTS FLEEING/ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, MOTORCYCLE NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

BROOM TIMOTHY LAMAR W/M 59 MISD OFFICER MITCHELL DUI, USE OF CELLULAR DEVICE, NO SEATBELT, OPEN CONTAINER

LAWRENCE JOHN WAYNE W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, ESCAPE, OBSTRUCTION, USE OF A COMMUNICATION DEVICE TO COMMIT A FELONY

PARM JOEL KINSEY W/M 63 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SWEENEY TIMOTHY JAMES W/M 44 OFFICER FOSTER DRUG COURT SANCTION

BAKER WENDELL LADALE W/M 41 DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

DREW JAMES WESLEY W/M 61 MISD GSP DUI, SPEEDING

ABLES JOSHUA WILLIAM W/M 34 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MITCHELL JAMES TIMOTHY W/M 60 OFFICER DEES WARRANT

COLQUITT TIMMY B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER CAMP FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

JOHNSON BRANDI NICHOLE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION, CONCEALING IDENDITY OF VEHCILE

FOSTER MARTENE CHEMERE B/F 40 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY-FVA

GOINS BILLY JACK W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSS. OF METH, CROSSING GUARD LINE W/ DRUGS, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 28 MISD OFFICER MATTESON THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, FTA

VINES TROY THOMAS W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION

DANIEL RANDY JUSTIN W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION

STEELE TIFFANY AGNES W/F 30 FELONY OFFICER RUSS PROBATION VIOLATION

LEWIS BENTON ALBERT W.M 42 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, DUI-DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENEDED

BOMBE MICHAEL RAY W/M 33 MISD OFFICER JACOBS SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

WALKER AUDREY JANETTE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING

HOLLINGSWORTH MYA LATRICE B/F 24 MISD OFFICER THOMSASON DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

LAWSON JOSEPH EARL, SAMUEL W/M 27 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO YIELD AT CROSSWALK, LAYING DRAG

ROGERS MATTHEW CARTHELL W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY AGGRAVATED STALKING

SNOGRASS JONATHAN TRENT W/M 28 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

SMITH MATTHEW CHAD W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER HOPKINS AGGRAVATED BATTERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, HINDERING PERSONS MAKING 911

MONCADA ANGELINA MARIA W/F 36 MISD OFFICER THOMASON PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE, OPEN CONTAINER, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SAINT JASON ALLAN W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DUI, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, PROBATION VIOLATION

SKYLES CECIL BERNARD W/M 45 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, NO HEADLIGHT

DAVIS JAMES DEVOYD W/M 57 MISD OFFICER PARRISH DUI, LITTERING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

NICHOLS TRAVIS WILLIAM W/M 22 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS FTA x3

HENLEY CRYSTAL MARIE W/F 39 -- SELF BOND SURRENDER

TEAGUE LUKE JOHN W/M 26 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA