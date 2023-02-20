AIM Center Gets City Board Approval For Units On East Main For Those With Mental Issues, Chronically Homeless

The AIM Center won approval on Monday for a 60-unit apartment project on East Main Street. Officials said 45 of the units will be for those with mental issues, and 15 will be for those who are chronically homeless.

The Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board approved a request for issuance of $12 million in bonds for the project.

The group will now apply to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency for a portion of a bond allocation.

The city of Chattanooga earlier donated the property. A building at the site at 1850 E. Main is due to be torn down. The group hopes to begin the project later this year.

Also approved was a request by DGA Shallowford for a 96-unit development at 6402 Shallowford Road.

The $20 million project will have 48 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom apartments.

Both projects are for low to moderate income residents.