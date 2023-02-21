Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BANKSTON, JONATHAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARTLETT, HOUSTON C

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/08/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS CARTER, JAMES CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/18/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COLQUIT, TIMMY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/17/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRIS, PATRICK WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/17/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT VIABLE FETUS HOLBERT, SHARON ROSE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

(VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

(VOP) EVADING ARREST

(VOP) RECKLESS DRIVING

(VOP) FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE KELLEY, NILES C

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/17/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT LINARES, TIANA NAVEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOUGH, HARLEY DION

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/13/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCRARY, EARL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE F PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE REED, TOMMETRIC E

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SARGENT, JESSIE ISAIH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/05/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/31/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SIMS, JACQUELINE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/21/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SMITH, QUAINN DEVICHEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS

COERCION OF WITNESS SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/27/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, RANDALL LEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/24/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT OVER $10,000.00)

COLLEGEDALE, 37315Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTAOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARRIS, PATRICK WAYNE8363 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTASSAULT VIABLE FETUSHOLBERT, SHARON ROSE1180 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)HUGHES, DALLAS B763 BELL RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEHUTSON, RONALD ANDREW8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER(VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE(VOP) EVADING ARREST(VOP) RECKLESS DRIVING(VOP) FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEKEENER, RANDY DEWAYNE592 HALL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777626Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KELLEY, NILES C361 PADEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTEMPT OF COURTLINARES, TIANA NAVEL2421 DAUGHERTY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOUGH, HARLEY DION1830 FANT DRIVE FORT OTHER, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053610Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYFAILURE TO APPEARMCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON277 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCRARY, EARL882 HOLLY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYMILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN1797 US HWY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT1697 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FPENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREED, TOMMETRIC EHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SARGENT, JESSIE ISAIH3084 HURRANE ROAD RACKY FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE7736 SICILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000SIMS, JACQUELINE ANNE1203 HAMILTON AVE SOUTH PIT, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES838 THOMAS ROAD HOMLESS TRION, 30753Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTTINKER, JONATHAN CODY513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWIDENER, JOSHUA2134 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEYOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, RANDALL LEE1729 CRAWDAD HOLLER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT OVER $10,000.00)



