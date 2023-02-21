Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE 
1416 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

ALDER, MEGAN L 
2301 HOLLY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
BURGLARY

BANKSTON, JONATHAN ERIC 
822 BROWN AVE APT 5 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARTLETT, HOUSTON C 
21209 127 NORTH US HWY DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY 
3124 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS

CARTER, JAMES CARLOS 
5009 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112556 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COLQUIT, TIMMY 
2710 GLENNWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DICKERSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE AUSSNER 
10266 LOMA CITA LN.

COLLEGEDALE, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTAOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRIS, PATRICK WAYNE 
8363 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT VIABLE FETUS

HOLBERT, SHARON ROSE 
1180 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HUGHES, DALLAS B 
763 BELL RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW 
8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
(VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
(VOP) RECKLESS DRIVING
(VOP) FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

KEENER, RANDY DEWAYNE 
592 HALL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777626 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, NILES C 
361 PADEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

LINARES, TIANA NAVEL 
2421 DAUGHERTY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOUGH, HARLEY DION 
1830 FANT DRIVE FORT OTHER, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN 
1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053610 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON 
277 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCRARY, EARL 
882 HOLLY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN 
1797 US HWY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT 
1697 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE F

PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE 
7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REED, TOMMETRIC E 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SARGENT, JESSIE ISAIH 
3084 HURRANE ROAD RACKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE 
7736 SICILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

SIMS, JACQUELINE ANNE 
1203 HAMILTON AVE SOUTH PIT, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES 
838 THOMAS ROAD HOMLESS TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TINKER, JONATHAN CODY 
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WIDENER, JOSHUA 
2134 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE 
8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, RANDALL LEE 
1729 CRAWDAD HOLLER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT OVER $10,000.00)

Here are the mug shots:
ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BANKSTON, JONATHAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARTLETT, HOUSTON C
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS
CARTER, JAMES CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/18/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COLQUIT, TIMMY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, PATRICK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/17/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT VIABLE FETUS
HOLBERT, SHARON ROSE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • (VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • (VOP) EVADING ARREST
  • (VOP) RECKLESS DRIVING
  • (VOP) FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
KELLEY, NILES C
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
LINARES, TIANA NAVEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOUGH, HARLEY DION
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCRARY, EARL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE F
PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REED, TOMMETRIC E
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SARGENT, JESSIE ISAIH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/05/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SIMS, JACQUELINE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/21/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SMITH, QUAINN DEVICHEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/24/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT OVER $10,000.00)


