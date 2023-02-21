Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE
1416 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
ALDER, MEGAN L
2301 HOLLY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
BURGLARY
BANKSTON, JONATHAN ERIC
822 BROWN AVE APT 5 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARTLETT, HOUSTON C
21209 127 NORTH US HWY DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY
3124 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS
CARTER, JAMES CARLOS
5009 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112556
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COLQUIT, TIMMY
2710 GLENNWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DICKERSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE AUSSNER
10266 LOMA CITA LN.
COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTAOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, PATRICK WAYNE
8363 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT VIABLE FETUS
HOLBERT, SHARON ROSE
1180 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HUGHES, DALLAS B
763 BELL RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW
8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
(VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
(VOP) RECKLESS DRIVING
(VOP) FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
KEENER, RANDY DEWAYNE
592 HALL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777626
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, NILES C
361 PADEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
LINARES, TIANA NAVEL
2421 DAUGHERTY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOUGH, HARLEY DION
1830 FANT DRIVE FORT OTHER, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN
1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053610
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON
277 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCRARY, EARL
882 HOLLY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN
1797 US HWY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT
1697 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE F
PENNEY, TIMOTHY LEE
7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REED, TOMMETRIC E
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SARGENT, JESSIE ISAIH
3084 HURRANE ROAD RACKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHELL, ALEXIS NICOLE
7736 SICILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SIMS, JACQUELINE ANNE
1203 HAMILTON AVE SOUTH PIT, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES
838 THOMAS ROAD HOMLESS TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WIDENER, JOSHUA
2134 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE
8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, RANDALL LEE
1729 CRAWDAD HOLLER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT OVER $10,000.00)
Here are the mug shots:
|SMITH, QUAINN DEVICHEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/20/2023
Charge(s):
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
|
