Police Said Man Charged In Slaying Of Angela Young Left His Phone Charging Near Her Body

  • Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Chattanooga Police, in an affidavit, have released more details in the January murder of Angela Young. David Fritts, who has been charged in the homicide, is said to have left his phone charging on a nightstand near her body. 

On Jan. 26 at approximately 12:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to 605 Merriam St. on an unconscious person. They found Ms. Young lying on her bed with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Police said there were no signs of a struggle.

The report indicated that Ms. Young and Fritts were in a new relationship.

The report also said Fritts' fingerprint was found in a bathroom. 

They also found a Publix receipt in the trash dated Jan. 24, and the contents from that shopping trip were found in a frying pan in the refrigerator. 

Surveillance from Publix showed Ms. Young driving a red car to the store, which her family didn't recognize. Fritts told police he had stolen that car in Ohio. He told Ms. Young he didn't want to stay long at her house, and wanted to return the car to its owners. 

When police caught up with Fritts in Monroe County, New York, he said "he just liked driving." 

 

