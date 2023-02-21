New Neighborhood Park Planned Off East 23rd Street As Stream Gets Natural Flow

A new neighborhood park is planned off East 23rd Street, city officials said.

The location is at Lynnbrook Avenue at the Oak Grove community.

City Engineer Bill Payne said a stream runs year-round in the vicinity of Lynnbrook Avenue. He said it is currently encased in a concrete pipe across several lots that are made unusable due to the pipe.

He said it was decided that a better method would be to remove the pipe and let the stream run its natural course. He said it could serve as a small natural park for that community.

Thomas Brothers Construction has the contract for the conversion, which includes establishing a riparian zone on either side of the stream.

The cost is $3,392,244.

Mr. Payne said it is a better solution both environmentally and for the community.