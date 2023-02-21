City Council May Handle Motel To Apartment Conversions As Special Exception Cases

City Council members said they may begin considering requests to convert motels into apartments as special exception cases.

That would be preferable to allowing the conversions under a zoning category "by right," it was stated.

Councilman Chip Henderson said a similar approach was taken for liquor stores, late night establishments, contractor businesses and others.

In those cases, application must be made for a Special Exception Permit.

Councilman Henderson noted that those cases get discussion by the City Council and, in some cases, a public hearing. He said the public can weigh in on those matters.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said when zoning is "by right" that "it takes away the right of people to make comment and put in their two cents worth."

The Thornhill Management Group has asked to be able to convert the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Highway near Bonny Oaks Drive, the America's Best Inn nearby at 7717 Lee Highway and the Knights Inn at 3655 Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley into apartments.

They are seeking UGC zoning.

Councilman Henderson said Lookout Valley has never had UGC zoning, "and I don't see us getting it."

County Commissioner Joe Graham said he is adamantly opposed to allowing the change in Lookout Valley, saying it could turn into a Budgetel operation. The Budgetel in East Ridge was shut down as a public nuisance.