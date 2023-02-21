Latest Headlines

City Council May Handle Motel To Apartment Conversions As Special Exception Cases

  • Tuesday, February 21, 2023

City Council members said they may begin considering requests to convert motels into apartments as special exception cases.

That would be preferable to allowing the conversions under a zoning category "by right," it was stated.

Councilman Chip Henderson said a similar approach was taken for liquor stores, late night establishments, contractor businesses and others.

In those cases, application must be made for a Special Exception Permit.

Councilman Henderson noted that those cases get discussion by the City Council and, in some cases, a public hearing. He said the public can weigh in on those matters.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said when zoning is "by right" that "it takes away the right of people to make comment and put in their two cents worth."

The Thornhill Management Group has asked to be able to convert the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Highway near Bonny Oaks Drive, the America's Best Inn nearby at 7717 Lee Highway and the Knights Inn at 3655 Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley into apartments.

They are seeking UGC zoning.

Councilman Henderson said Lookout Valley has never had UGC zoning, "and I don't see us getting it."

County Commissioner Joe Graham said he is adamantly opposed to allowing the change in Lookout Valley, saying it could turn into a Budgetel operation. The Budgetel in East Ridge was shut down as a public nuisance.   

 

Latest Headlines
Henderson Asks "Up Or Down" Vote On Current Version Of STVR Ordinance
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2023
City Council May Handle Motel To Apartment Conversions As Special Exception Cases
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2023
New Neighborhood Park Planned Off East 23rd Street As Stream Gets Natural Flow
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2023
Police Say Man Charged In Slaying Of Angela Young Left His Phone Charging Near Her Body
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Vols Are Anything But Consistent
  • Sports
  • 2/21/2023
Collegedale Gets Federal Help For Removing Unused And Unsafe Storage Tank
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2023
Breaking News
Henderson Asks "Up Or Down" Vote On Current Version Of STVR Ordinance
  • 2/21/2023

City Councilman Chip Henderson said he wants an "up or down" vote on the current version of the Short Term Vacation Rental (STVR) ordinance, rather than opening up a new discussion on limiting ... more

Police Say Man Charged In Slaying Of Angela Young Left His Phone Charging Near Her Body
  • 2/21/2023

Chattanooga Police said David Wayne Fritts left his phone charging on a nightstand near the body of Angela Young, who was murdered in North Chattanooga. On Jan. 26 at approximately 12:33 p.m., ... more

Collegedale Gets Federal Help For Removing Unused And Unsafe Storage Tank
  • 2/21/2023

Timing was right for the Collegedale Airport. When the state of Tennessee started an initiative for repairing underground storage tanks, a funding window opened up to take care of a tank at the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/21/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Throws Water Bottle At Boyfriend During Argument; Woman Fired From Job Flags Down Police For A Ride Home
  • 2/21/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/21/2023
AIM Center Gets City Board Approval For Units On East Main For Those With Mental Issues, Chronically Homeless
  • 2/20/2023
Mall Walkers Make It A Team Sport
Mall Walkers Make It A Team Sport
  • 2/20/2023
Opinion
2023 Political Insanity
  • 2/21/2023
Do Numbers Make It A Tragedy?
  • 2/18/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/21/2023
Not A Bad Gig
  • 2/20/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response (2)
  • 2/17/2023
Sports
Indiana Wrestlers Dominate Chattanooga, 32-3
  • 2/19/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Vols Are Anything But Consistent
  • 2/21/2023
PGA HOPE Positively Impacting Lives Of Veterans Through Golf
PGA HOPE Positively Impacting Lives Of Veterans Through Golf
  • 2/19/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Former Ooltewah High's Jaycee Holt Is Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie Of The Week
Former Ooltewah High's Jaycee Holt Is Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie Of The Week
  • 2/20/2023
Happenings
PHOTOS: Greenway Farm In Hixson
  • 2/21/2023
East Ridge To Host National Women’s History Month Celebration
  • 2/21/2023
Life With Ferris: My Orchid Hospital
Life With Ferris: My Orchid Hospital
  • 2/20/2023
Vietnam Veterans Honored For Service In Honor Guard
Vietnam Veterans Honored For Service In Honor Guard
  • 2/21/2023
3rd Annual Elks National Foundation And Tennessee Elks Benevolent Trust Polar Plunge Is Feb. 25
  • 2/21/2023
Entertainment
Moon River Festival Announces Lineup For Return To Coolidge Park Sept. 9-10
Moon River Festival Announces Lineup For Return To Coolidge Park Sept. 9-10
  • 2/21/2023
Mike King, Longtime Chattanooga TV And Radio Personality, Dies At Jamestown Home Town
Mike King, Longtime Chattanooga TV And Radio Personality, Dies At Jamestown Home Town
  • 2/21/2023
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features The Atlanta Mandolin Orchestra On Sunday
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features The Atlanta Mandolin Orchestra On Sunday
  • 2/21/2023
PAL Applications Available For Grants & Scholarships To Support Youth Involvement In The Performing Arts
PAL Applications Available For Grants & Scholarships To Support Youth Involvement In The Performing Arts
  • 2/21/2023
Ringgold High's Production Of Newsies Benefits Children's Hospital At Erlanger
  • 2/21/2023
Opinion
2023 Political Insanity
  • 2/21/2023
Do Numbers Make It A Tragedy?
  • 2/18/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/21/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
Attorney Megan England Joins Horton, Ballard & Pemerton
Attorney Megan England Joins Horton, Ballard & Pemerton
  • 2/21/2023
Browns Ferry Unit 2 Begins Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 2/21/2023
TNECD To Host Regional Meetings To Discuss Fund Tennessee Initiative
  • 2/21/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2023 Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program Set For March 23
  • 2/21/2023
GNTC Looks Forward Into 2023 With New Workforce Development Opportunities
GNTC Looks Forward Into 2023 With New Workforce Development Opportunities
  • 2/21/2023
Chattanooga State Hosts 2023 Girls’ STEM Day Feb. 24
  • 2/21/2023
Living Well
Dr. John Mullins Receives Service Award From Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association
Dr. John Mullins Receives Service Award From Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association
  • 2/21/2023
Scenic City Speech To Host Open House March 5
  • 2/21/2023
Army Veteran Who Ministered In Chattanooga Still Active At The Lantern
  • 2/20/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
The "Asbury Awakening" In America
  • 2/21/2023
Bob Tamasy: Proposing Remedies But Ignoring Cures?
Bob Tamasy: Proposing Remedies But Ignoring Cures?
  • 2/20/2023
Westside Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Its 78th Year Anniversary
Westside Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Its 78th Year Anniversary
  • 2/20/2023
Obituaries
Carolyn Thornton
Carolyn Thornton
  • 2/21/2023
Joseph Freeman Milner, Jr.
Joseph Freeman Milner, Jr.
  • 2/21/2023
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Talbot
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Talbot
  • 2/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Stover, Danny L. (Spring City)
Stover, Danny L. (Spring City)
  • 2/21/2023
Coffelt, Larry T. (Sequatchie)
Coffelt, Larry T. (Sequatchie)
  • 2/21/2023
Almon, Roxie (LaFayette)
  • 2/21/2023