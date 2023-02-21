Henderson Asks "Up Or Down" Vote On Current Version Of STVR Ordinance

City Councilman Chip Henderson said he wants an "up or down" vote on the current version of the Short Term Vacation Rental (STVR) ordinance, rather than opening up a new discussion on limiting rentals to commercial zones.

The vote is set next Tuesday night on the revised ordinance that keeps the current "overlay" in which no rentals are allowed in certain districts.

At a recent council discussion, several members said they might be willing to allow rentals city-wide. The measure leaves four districts still without rentals since their Council members say their residents don't want them.

It sets up a STVR Board and gives neighbors the right to write letters of complaint about a rental that would trigger a hearing by the board.

The current moratorium on new STVR applications by absentee owners would end July 6.