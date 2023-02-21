Applications Being Taken Through Next Tuesday For New Chattanooga Library Director

Applications are being taken through next Tuesday for the next director of the Chattanooga Library.

Richard Beeland, interim director, said the application period began Jan. 13 and a number of applicants have responded.

He said the original deadline was extended to allow more to apply.

Mr. Beeland said a search committee will review the applications and it is planned to have a new director within 45 to 60 days.

Corinne Hill stepped down last October after serving for 10 years.

Asked if he applied for the post, Mr. Beeland said he had not.

He said library patrons are back to pre-pandemic levels or above.

The library expects to have a record 1.2 million items checked out for the year, it was stated.