State Senator Sponsors Bill To Allow College Students To Carry Guns On Campus

State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) is sponsoring legislation "to ensure that students on college campuses in Tennessee can protect themselves." Senate Bill 827 would allow those who have an enhanced handgun carry permit to carry a firearm on college campuses.

“Currently, college students can carry a weapon up until they step foot on campus,” said Senator Hensley. “But this bill would ensure that eligible college students can carry a firearm to defend themselves on campus. All people have a right to defend themselves. Students on college campuses should be no different.”

Eligible students must have an enhanced handgun carry permit. This permit requires holders to be at least 21 years of age or at least 18 years of age and an honorably discharged veteran and complete a background check as well as a training course.

The bill exclusively applies to higher education institutions and does not allow firearms to be carried on K-12 campuses, it was stated.

Senator Hensley said, “Unfortunately, crime is an issue on large college campuses, and law-abiding students should have the right to take every measure possible to ensure their safety – including lawfully carrying a firearm.”

Much like a caption bill, there is an amendment that will change the draft of the original bill. This amendment clarifies that Senate Bill 827 does not allow law enforcement officers to carry a firearm while under the influence.