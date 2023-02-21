Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE
1904 TINSLEY PL CHATTANOOGA, 374046121
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
BARNES, JUSTIN ROBERT
7105 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE
5002 MARYLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CANDIDO MANCIO, CARLOS JUAN
WELWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RAPE
CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA
93 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CROWE SEGLER, KARLEE SHANE
1117 CHARLWOOD LANE HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DERRYBERRY, AALEIGHA BROOKE
487 BALLARD RD TRENTON,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DERRYBERRY, KALEB IAN
487 BALLARD RD TRENTON,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE
148 9TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FUGET, KAISER KEVON
721 MANSION CIRCLE APT #E CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAIRSTON, WALTER DARRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA
2737 FORREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE
5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUBBARD, ADRIAN D
3213 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, ELIZABETH PAIGE
2900 LAUREL RIDGE WAY ATLANTA, 30344
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN HENRY CO GA)
JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE
2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN
241 CEDARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKELDIN, NORMAN HAROLD
622 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, TRATYONNE
5331 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORMAN, KRISTIN MARIE
5346 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
1305 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NICKLES, JADE A
117 ALPINE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT
PARIS, HOLLY LEANNE
1410 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
PRADA, GENRY RODRIGUEZ
401 BRENTWOOD PLACE NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RAGLAND, DEVANTE LAVON
404 TUNNEL BLVD D7 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON
1607 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHEPHERD, RICKY
8131 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER
2061 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, JUSTIN EDWARD
5004 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073430
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK
825 GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044308
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHARTON, ROBERT ALLEN
712 CANDLEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
