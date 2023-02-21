Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE

1904 TINSLEY PL CHATTANOOGA, 374046121

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



BARNES, JUSTIN ROBERT

7105 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE

5002 MARYLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CANDIDO MANCIO, CARLOS JUAN

WELWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RAPE



CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA

93 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CROWE SEGLER, KARLEE SHANE

1117 CHARLWOOD LANE HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STALKING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



DERRYBERRY, AALEIGHA BROOKE

487 BALLARD RD TRENTON,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DERRYBERRY, KALEB IAN

487 BALLARD RD TRENTON,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE

148 9TH AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FUGET, KAISER KEVON

721 MANSION CIRCLE APT #E CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAIRSTON, WALTER DARRELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA

2737 FORREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE

5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HUBBARD, ADRIAN D

3213 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNTER, ELIZABETH PAIGE

2900 LAUREL RIDGE WAY ATLANTA, 30344

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN HENRY CO GA)



JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE

2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN

241 CEDARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCKELDIN, NORMAN HAROLD

622 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MOORE, TRATYONNE

5331 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORMAN, KRISTIN MARIE

5346 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN

1305 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



NICKLES, JADE A

117 ALPINE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT



PARIS, HOLLY LEANNE

1410 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



PRADA, GENRY RODRIGUEZ

401 BRENTWOOD PLACE NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



RAGLAND, DEVANTE LAVON

404 TUNNEL BLVD D7 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON

1607 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHEPHERD, RICKY

8131 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER

2061 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TAYLOR, JUSTIN EDWARD

5004 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073430

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK

825 GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044308

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WHARTON, ROBERT ALLEN

712 CANDLEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE

3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

