Police Blotter: Woman Reports Her Husband Driving Drunk; Man Helps Himself To Aquarium Tools

A woman told police that she and her husband had gotten into an argument and he had been drinking and then he left. She said she was tracking him on an app and told police that he was at the Kankus gas station at 702 Central Ave. Police located her husband in the parking lot outside his vehicle, walking into the store. Police conducted a nystagmus test to see if he was under the influence of an intoxicant. He appeared to be over the limit. Police did not see him operating his vehicle at the time of the encounter. He was informed by police to have someone pick him and his vehicle up. He called a friend.

* * *

A woman in an apartment on Arlington Avenue called police to make a report that her neighbor is very loud during early hours of the morning. Police did not hear any noise from the neighbor's apartment when they arrived. The woman said she would just like to make report of it at this time.

* * *

Employees at the Mapco, 100 W. 20th St., told police a vehicle was running in their parking lot with people inside. Employees wanted police to check on the occupants. They advised they were just sleeping because they were driving from Oklahoma. The Mapco did not want them sleeping in their parking lot. The people were informed to move to the parking lot across the street.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on Arlington Avenue on a 2013 silver Ford Escape (TN tag) for the brake light not working properly. Police spoke to the driver, who said she has been having trouble with the wiring. The woman was given a verbal warning for the equipment violation.

* * *

Police spoke to a man on De Sales Avenue who said he needed a ride, or somewhere to go. Police offered the man a ride to the Community Kitchen.

* * *

A dumpster fire was reported at the Kingdom Center, 730 E Martin Luther King Blvd. Police found a Republic Trash Service dumpster on fire. The Fire Department arrived on scene and put out the fire. Police attempted to contact Republic, but they are closed on weekends. Police gave a copy of this report number to a church employee, as they are the property owner where the dumpster was located burning. No injuries were reported, and damage was isolated to the dumpster only. There is video of a suspect standing at the dumpster moments before it caught fire. Video quality will not allow identification, but it appears the person is wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans with faded blue pockets and possibly a light pink/red colored hat.

* * *

An employee reported someone attempted to break into the storage shed of Papa John's, 6210 Hixson Pike, sometime overnight. This resulted in the lock hasp being bent, but no entry was made and no items were taken. There is no suspect information or investigative leads.

* * *

While working an extra job at the Aquarium, an officer was notified of a theft that took place. Aquarium security showed the officer a video of a black male cutting the lock on a gate belonging to the Aquarium. The man then entered the gate and stole items belonging to the Aquarium (two socket sets, one wrench set, and one toolbox). Aquarium security said they have never seen the man in the area before and had no further information. There are no further leads.