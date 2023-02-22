Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office search the Hunter Road area for an elderly individual suffering from dementia, who had walked away from their residence. The individual was located.

An officer was dispatched to the 4800 block of Taylor Circle, on the campus of Southern Adventist University, for an unknown 911 call that had come in but had no answer on call back. The officer checked the area but was not waved down nor were any signs of distress found.

A traffic stop in the 10000 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

An individual reported to police that their vehicle had been damaged in October of last year.

Police were requested to check the well-being of an individual having a panic attack at the Aldi’s grocery store. Everything checked out ok.

Police responded to a disorder at the College Park apartments. One individual was arrested for domestic assault. Another individual was charged with possession of illegal narcotics.

A Wellesley neighborhood resident reported that they had been notified by their bank that their social security number may have been compromised.

An officer was requested to check the well-being of an elderly person walking around the Collegedale Walmart area. No one was located.

A local business owner came to the police department to receive some options for an employee they believe to be using a company credit card fraudulently. They were advised of a few options and advised they would return once they made their decision.

A minor fender bender was reported at the crosswalk in the 5000 block of University Drive.

A traffic stop in the 9900 block of Cloverlan Hills Drive resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI and refusal of implied consent.

The courtesy officer for the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex called police to handle a noise complaint regarding loud music from an apartment. Police made contact with the residents and the music was turned down.



