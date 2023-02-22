Man Got Into Road Rage Battle With Tough Customer

A man who got into a road rage incident with another vehicle picked a rough customer to contend with.

A passenger in the other vehicle, Martemius Smith, was charged in a 2021 fight inside Dick's Sporting Goods.

Last year, Smith was charged in connection with a large fight on Fagan Street in which one individual was flashing a gun and someone was hit with a gun.

In an incident on Saturday, police responded on an aggravated assault at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. The caller said a man pointed a gun at him and then drove away in a green Toyota with a drive-out tag. He said his girlfriend got a photo of the drive-out tag.

An officer made a stop on the green Toyota on Brainerd Road near Hibbett Sports. Officers were eventually able to get all occupants of the Toyota out of it.

The caller said the green Toyota had pulled out in front of him and he honked his horn. He said a man in the back seat flipped him off, then he flipped the man back.

At that point, he said, the driver (later identified as Sanders) got out of the vehicle holding a handgun. He said another individual (identified as Smith) got out of the front passenger seat and pulled a gun from his waistband.

He said both men "presented handguns in a threatening manner" and said, "What you gonna do b---- a-- (racial epithet)."

They then got back in the Toyota and left, he said.

Smith, 24, and Deiveon Dearvis Sanders, 23, both of 1905 St. Beech St., face four counts of aggravated assault as well as gun and drug charges.