County Rescue Unit Uses Drone Technology To Rescue Missing 15-Year-Old Boy

A drone operated by a Hamilton County drone unit has located a missing 15-year-old boy in a wooded area of Cherokee County, N.C.

County Mayor Weston Wamp praised the local drone team, singling out P.J. Kellum for his involvement in the techno rescue.

Officials of the Hiwasee Dam Fire Department described the life-saving rescue of the special needs youth:

"Words cannot express how we feel right now. After a long ground search, the young man was found in good shape. Thanks to our members, Wolf Creek FD, Culberson FD, Copper Basin Fire and Rescue, West Polk Fire and Rescue with their drone, Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, Cherokee County Emergency Management, Cherokee County 911.

"Over a year ago, Hiwassee Dam FD joined the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association which is based around the Chattanooga metro area. Tonight is the first time we have called on them. They dispatched Hamilton County Emergency Management with their drones. They responded from Chattanooga and immediately started flying.

"Their 2 drones and West Polks drone flew grid patterns for 2 hours. One of the Hamilton County drones picked up a heat signature. Once he was able to zoom, the signature appeared to be a body lying in the fetal position. He was able to mark the GPS coordinates and lead ground searchers to the missing juvenile. He was then carried out of the woods and turned over to Cherokee County EMS medics for evaluation.

"Thanks you to all who responded. Once again, training and great relationships with mutual aid partners led to a successful mission.

"On another note, if you view these pictures, we live in a beautiful part of the country. The first picture is the drone image of the person. This is amazing technology."

