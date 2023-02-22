Beck Says Close Scrutiny On County Funds For Group Working With Inner City Youth Is Unfair

County Commissioner Greg Beck said close scrutiny on county funds going to a group working with inner city youth was unfair.

The commission earlier agreed to give $100,000 per year of American Rescue Plan funds to the Lighthouse Collective for three years.

The group was required to make monthly reports, and the commission was to decide each year if more funding would be allotted.

The panel is to vote next Wednesday on approval of the second $100,000.

Commissioner Beck said, "No other groups are required to keep running in here hat in hand. I don't think that's fair."

He said the group had been effective with Leadership Summits, No Smoke Sundays and other programs.

He stated, "They are service people. They are going to be out doing this whether we give them the money or not."