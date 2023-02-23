Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ALFORD, SHANE SHAKUR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BYRD, KELLY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|CREGATI, AARON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|DAVIS, BILLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DECKER, CONAL MARION
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/31/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DERRYBERRY, JORDAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DODD, TRACY M
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/11/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|FINLEY, CRYSTAL N
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/15/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GASS, ANTHONY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HALL, DEDRICK QUANTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/01/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- FAIL TO YIELD
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|HILL, LISA KAY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/28/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HULLENDER, MAKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JACKSON, TERENCE DEMETROUS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|JACOBS, DERRELL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/31/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LAYMON, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEVI, KELLEY MARK
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/29/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- SPEEDING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/21/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/05/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|MCPHERSON, JAMES JR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTI
|
|NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/14/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ORTON-MORRIS, DESHIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|RAMEY, JOSEPH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/16/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|RAPIER, DONALD L
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|RUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/25/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHECKLES, HALI M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|