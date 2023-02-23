Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE

2114 WINDSOR ST APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 374064144

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ALFORD, SHANE SHAKUR

3114 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW

4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE

319 BROWN AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373111774

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYRD, KELLY LORENZO

378 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 374124154

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE

5501 FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWELL, 373975832

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



CREASMAN, TAYLOR L

715 5TH ST ETOWAH, 373311407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CREGATI, AARON

3971 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



DAVIS, BILLY WAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DECKER, CONAL MARION

1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE

593 EVERGREEN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



DODD, TRACY M

1712 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION



FINLEY, CRYSTAL N

838 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARCIA, BENJAMIN

4219 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GASS, ANTHONY DUSTIN

317 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HALL, DEDRICK QUANTE

7911 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



HILL, LISA KAY

727 EAST 11 TH ST, CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HULLENDER, MAKAYLA

3962 RHINEHART RD.

OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREINSCORE, JESSICA MARIE727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJACKSON, TERENCE DEMETROUS6372 HARRISON PK CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)JACOBS, DERRELL WILLIAM218 N HICKORY ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LAYMON, MATTHEW ERIC477 SHADOWLANE DR GRAYSVILLE, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDUILEVI, KELLEY MARK104 RAVEN CLIFF ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWMAYO, JOSHUA B9907 CLOVERLAN HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN1226 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213610Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)MCPHERSON, JAMES JR116 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYNELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES3310 CAMPBELL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTOLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYORTON-MORRIS, DESHIA609 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRAMEY, JOSEPH WAYNE185WELLS LANE GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)RAPIER, DONALD L1431 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHECKLES, HALI M1367 MEADOWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSHVED, TIMOTHY PETER7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTAMPER, CODY DEWAUN727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ALFORD, SHANE SHAKUR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BYRD, KELLY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI CREGATI, AARON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/05/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR DAVIS, BILLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DECKER, CONAL MARION

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/31/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION DERRYBERRY, JORDAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DODD, TRACY M

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/11/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

FINLEY, CRYSTAL N

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARCIA, BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/15/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GASS, ANTHONY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALL, DEDRICK QUANTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/01/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE HILL, LISA KAY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/28/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HULLENDER, MAKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACKSON, TERENCE DEMETROUS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

UNL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER) JACOBS, DERRELL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/31/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/14/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LAYMON, MATTHEW ERIC

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

DUI LEVI, KELLEY MARK

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/29/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/21/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/05/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) MCPHERSON, JAMES JR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTI NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/14/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY ORTON-MORRIS, DESHIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED