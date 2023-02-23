Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE 
2114 WINDSOR ST APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 374064144 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALFORD, SHANE SHAKUR 
3114 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW 
4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE 
319 BROWN AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373111774 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, KELLY LORENZO 
378 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 374124154 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE 
5501 FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWELL, 373975832 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

CREASMAN, TAYLOR L 
715 5TH ST ETOWAH, 373311407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CREGATI, AARON 
3971 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DAVIS, BILLY WAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DECKER, CONAL MARION 
1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE 
593 EVERGREEN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DODD, TRACY M 
1712 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

FINLEY, CRYSTAL N 
838 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARCIA, BENJAMIN 
4219 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GASS, ANTHONY DUSTIN 
317 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HALL, DEDRICK QUANTE 
7911 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

HILL, LISA KAY 
727 EAST 11 TH ST, CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HULLENDER, MAKAYLA 
3962 RHINEHART RD.

OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, TERENCE DEMETROUS 
6372 HARRISON PK CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

JACOBS, DERRELL WILLIAM 
218 N HICKORY ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE 
2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LAYMON, MATTHEW ERIC 
477 SHADOWLANE DR GRAYSVILLE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DUI

LEVI, KELLEY MARK 
104 RAVEN CLIFF ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MAYO, JOSHUA B 
9907 CLOVERLAN HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER 
3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN 
1226 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213610 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

MCPHERSON, JAMES JR 
116 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES 
3310 CAMPBELL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ORTON-MORRIS, DESHIA 
609 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RAMEY, JOSEPH WAYNE 
185WELLS LANE GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

RAPIER, DONALD L 
1431 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE 
604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHECKLES, HALI M 
1367 MEADOWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER 
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

