24-Year-Old Arrested In Rape Of Teenager - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, February 23, 2023

Officers got out with a vehicle in the 8900 block of Ooltewah Cemetery Road occupied by two individuals having sexual relations. Upon further investigation one person was found to be a 24-year-old and the other was a 15-year-old. The adult was arrested for statutory rape and transported to the jail. The teenager was released into their parent’s custody.

A Grindstone Estates resident accidentally dialed 911. Police checked on the individual and everything was ok.

Police were asked to check on a woman and a child begging for money in the 5900 block of Main Street. No one was located.

A check in the amount $1598.39 was reported stolen from the Collegedale Credit Union.

A concerned citizen requested police to check the well being of a neighbor in the 5400 block of Misty Valley Drive because they garage door had been open all night. All was ok.

While checking an address on the watch list an officer made contact with a vehicle in the 8900 block of Ooltewah Cemetery Road. The occupant had pulled to the side of the road to organize their vehicle.

An officer checked on a vehicle parked outside the Collegedale Exxon after hours. The lights were on and the doors were locked. Nothing further was found.

 

