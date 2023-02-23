Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Hixson Pike Wednesday Evening

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Hixson Pike Wednesday evening.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 7300 block of Hixson Pike at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday.



Deputies located an unresponsive motorcycle rider and began CPR. Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene shortly thereafter and pronounced the motorcycle rider deceased.



The preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck pulling a large fifth wheel camping trailer was turning left into a storage facility when the motorcycle, which was traveling south on Hixson Pike, struck the rear of the camping trailer.

The crash is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit.The name of the deceased is not being released, pending the notification of next-of-kin.