Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, February 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, DENNIS JAMES 
5216 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BALES, AUSTIN SCOTT 
8725 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

BASH, JONATHAN STEPHEN 
4705 WILSON DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEAN, MELODY ROSE 
2124 MT PISGAH RD RINNGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA 
7024 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419220 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BIVENS, FELICIA NICOLE 
851 MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERO

CANION, REBECCA ANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAULT, CHARLOTTE MARIE 
273 LAZY OAK TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO., GA)

GOINS, BRANDON LEE 
8094 CHASE HUNTER TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HITCHCOX, ROBERT BRYAN 
120 FESCUE DR CHICKMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION METH FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION MARIJHUANA FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JACKSON, WILLIE ANTONIO 
1803 EAST 26TH/ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KAVANAUGH, JOHNATHAN MATTHEW 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC (SIMPLE POSS OF

KILGORE, DOUGLAS ALLEN 
1521 FRUITLAND ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOPEZ, IRIS BIBIANA 
8138 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OMIGIE, PRINCE O 
59 OAK ST AMITYVILLE, 11701 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE

PETERSON, DEREK K 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

PINION, NOAH T 
3911 W FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROGERS, CIARA M 
3310 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROSS, LARRY LEE 
3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072602 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES 
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SMITH, REBECCA LEE 
3106 MASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT 
5206 CENTRAL AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WEBB, BURTON WHEELER 
1278 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

WYATT, AMBER LEA 
1025 CALLE GRANDE ST ORMOND BEACH, 32174 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

