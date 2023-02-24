Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, DENNIS JAMES
5216 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BALES, AUSTIN SCOTT
8725 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
BASH, JONATHAN STEPHEN
4705 WILSON DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEAN, MELODY ROSE
2124 MT PISGAH RD RINNGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA
7024 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419220
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BIVENS, FELICIA NICOLE
851 MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERO
CANION, REBECCA ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAULT, CHARLOTTE MARIE
273 LAZY OAK TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO., GA)
GOINS, BRANDON LEE
8094 CHASE HUNTER TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HITCHCOX, ROBERT BRYAN
120 FESCUE DR CHICKMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION METH FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION MARIJHUANA FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JACKSON, WILLIE ANTONIO
1803 EAST 26TH/ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KAVANAUGH, JOHNATHAN MATTHEW
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC (SIMPLE POSS OF
KILGORE, DOUGLAS ALLEN
1521 FRUITLAND ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOPEZ, IRIS BIBIANA
8138 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OMIGIE, PRINCE O
59 OAK ST AMITYVILLE, 11701
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE
PETERSON, DEREK K
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
PINION, NOAH T
3911 W FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROGERS, CIARA M
3310 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSS, LARRY LEE
3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072602
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SMITH, REBECCA LEE
3106 MASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
5206 CENTRAL AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WEBB, BURTON WHEELER
1278 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
WYATT, AMBER LEA
1025 CALLE GRANDE ST ORMOND BEACH, 32174
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
