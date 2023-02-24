Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, DENNIS JAMES

5216 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BALES, AUSTIN SCOTT

8725 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



BASH, JONATHAN STEPHEN

4705 WILSON DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEAN, MELODY ROSE

2124 MT PISGAH RD RINNGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA

7024 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419220

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BIVENS, FELICIA NICOLE

851 MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERO



CANION, REBECCA ANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DAULT, CHARLOTTE MARIE

273 LAZY OAK TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO., GA)



GOINS, BRANDON LEE

8094 CHASE HUNTER TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HITCHCOX, ROBERT BRYAN

120 FESCUE DR CHICKMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION METH FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION MARIJHUANA FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JACKSON, WILLIE ANTONIO

1803 EAST 26TH/ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KAVANAUGH, JOHNATHAN MATTHEW

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC (SIMPLE POSS OF



KILGORE, DOUGLAS ALLEN

1521 FRUITLAND ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LOPEZ, IRIS BIBIANA

8138 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



OMIGIE, PRINCE O

59 OAK ST AMITYVILLE, 11701

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE



PETERSON, DEREK K

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



PINION, NOAH T

3911 W FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ROGERS, CIARA M

3310 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROSS, LARRY LEE

3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072602

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES

3520 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374156702

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



SMITH, REBECCA LEE

3106 MASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT

5206 CENTRAL AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWEBB, BURTON WHEELER1278 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTWYATT, AMBER LEA1025 CALLE GRANDE ST ORMOND BEACH, 32174Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

