Man Tries To Carjack Mom's Vehicle

Police said a man fled after trying to carjack his mother's vehicle, then tried to hide a gun in another car nearby.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call to the 11700 block of Dolly Pond Road on Thursday around 7:50 p.m. in reference to a suspicious white male who jumped out into the roadway in front of his mother's blue Toyota Camry. The caller said the man then tried to enter his mother's vehicle and he was now walking in the roadway in front of Gamble Road Baptist Church on Dolly Pond Road.

Deputies found the mother in the church parking lot. They also saw a white male take off running east from the church parking lot. Deputies were advised by the mother that the man running away was the suspect.Deputies then engaged in a short foot pursuit after the man ran into a driveway near the church. The man was seen getting into a red sedan parked at the residence and leaning into the passenger area. Deputies were able to take the man, identified as Bradley Wayne Kilgore, 40, of 11708 Dolly Pond Road, into custody.Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle Kilgore entered and located a revolver in the glove box.After speaking with the mother, she advised that she was traveling north on Dolly Pond Road when Kilgore stepped out in front of her vehicle and attempted to open her driver's side door.Since her doors were locked and windows rolled up, she said Kilgore started hitting her driver's side window. She said she was in fear for her safety.Kilgore is being charged with assault and attempted carjacking and was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center for booking.