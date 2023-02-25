Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

1118 GROVE ST CT UNIT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

2508 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE



BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

4817 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073134

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE

2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CONLEY, JOSEPH D

2640 RAVINE DR NASHVILLE, 37217

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVE, TALLIA ALEXANDRA

2614 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EAVES, TERESA A

1414 BOYD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN

4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION

SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HARRIS, CEDRIC J

716 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN

4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOUSE, GLORIA ANN

611 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA CO GA)



JACKSON, MARCUS TRAMEAL

719 N.

HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJAMES, JOSHUA DREW912 MARRILE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373770000Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, ROBERT HUMPHREYS709 DANBURY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWJOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON243 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KERN, DAVID CONARD11451 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONKILGORE, BRADLEY WAYNE11708 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085012Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCAR JACKINGASSAULTLEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON2100 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NGUYEN, NGUYEN T9253 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE1126 EVERGREEN WAY STOCKBRIDGE, 302816237Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOLINGER, JONATHON LAMAR479 LAKEVIEW DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAYNE, BRANDON COLE7643 MAPLEHURST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOWERS, ROGER ALLEN125 KINGWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113213Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOYRIDING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)REGAL, DALLAS T3105 ENGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115016Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELTON, BRENNA LOUISE3720 PINKERING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, DALTYN LUCAS4612 NELL AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSSMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH FOR RESALE)STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTATON, KANIKA LASHA1727 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSWAFFORD, DEVIN TYRELL6907 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONSWAFFORD, DEWUAN TERRELL6907 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONSPEEDINGTAYLOR, BOBBY JOE307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETOON, JEFFERY RONALD1240 N CONCORD RD UNIT E CHATTANOOGA, 374213849Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TZOC, EDILMAR V8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 373636967Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVESS, JASON GARFIELD1217 KEY ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN2005 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARWARD, BRIANNA1218 POPLAR ST APT F CHATTANOOGA, 374023841Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWILSON, RICO RAMONE1139 TAMARACK TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOODS, JERRY LOUIS5204 CENTRAL AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374102013Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots: