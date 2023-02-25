Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, February 25, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 
1118 GROVE ST CT UNIT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
2508 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON 
4817 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073134 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE 
2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONLEY, JOSEPH D 
2640 RAVINE DR NASHVILLE, 37217 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVE, TALLIA ALEXANDRA 
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EAVES, TERESA A 
1414 BOYD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN 
4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HARRIS, CEDRIC J 
716 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN 
4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOUSE, GLORIA ANN 
611 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA CO GA)

JACKSON, MARCUS TRAMEAL 
719 N.

HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JAMES, JOSHUA DREW 
912 MARRILE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373770000 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, ROBERT HUMPHREYS 
709 DANBURY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON 
243 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KERN, DAVID CONARD 
11451 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

KILGORE, BRADLEY WAYNE 
11708 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085012 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CAR JACKING
ASSAULT

LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON 
2100 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NGUYEN, NGUYEN T 
9253 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE 
1126 EVERGREEN WAY STOCKBRIDGE, 302816237 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OLINGER, JONATHON LAMAR 
479 LAKEVIEW DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, BRANDON COLE 
7643 MAPLEHURST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
125 KINGWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE 
305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113213 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOYRIDING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

REGAL, DALLAS T 
3105 ENGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115016 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, BRENNA LOUISE 
3720 PINKERING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS 
4612 NELL AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND 
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH FOR RESALE)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STATON, KANIKA LASHA 
1727 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SWAFFORD, DEVIN TYRELL 
6907 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

SWAFFORD, DEWUAN TERRELL 
6907 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
SPEEDING

TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE 
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY 
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TOON, JEFFERY RONALD 
1240 N CONCORD RD UNIT E CHATTANOOGA, 374213849 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TZOC, EDILMAR V 
8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 373636967 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VESS, JASON GARFIELD 
1217 KEY ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN 
2005 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WARD, BRIANNA 
1218 POPLAR ST APT F CHATTANOOGA, 374023841 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WILSON, RICO RAMONE 
1139 TAMARACK TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOODS, JERRY LOUIS 
5204 CENTRAL AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVE, TALLIA ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEBTER, WESLEY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARRIS, CEDRIC J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOUSE, GLORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA CO GA)
JACKSON, MARCUS TRAMEAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KERN, DAVID CONARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/28/1968
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, BRANDON COLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
REGAL, DALLAS T
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ALTERING OR FORGING EVIDEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH FOR RESALE)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STATON, KANIKA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SWAFFORD, DEVIN TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
SWAFFORD, DEWUAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • SPEEDING
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VESS, JASON GARFIELD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/29/1974
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WARD, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WILSON, RICO RAMONE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/25/2023
Carlee Lowry Hits 1,000th Career Point To Pace Signal Mountain Past Austin-East
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/24/2023
PHOTOS: Region 3-AAA Soddy Daisy Girls Host Sequoyah
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/24/2023
Halls Leads Signal Mountain In Class A State Wrestling
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/24/2023
Mocs Travel To Wofford For Regular Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 2/24/2023
Lee Baseball Splits In Doubleheader With West Georgia
  • Sports
  • 2/24/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/25/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 1118 GROVE ST CT UNIT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VIOLATION ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 2/24/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Bradley County Woman Arrested Following TennCare Fraud Investigation
Bradley County Woman Arrested Following TennCare Fraud Investigation
  • 2/24/2023

A Bradley County woman accused of falsely charging TennCare for services she did not provide has been indicted following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s ... more

Breaking News
Man Tries To Carjack Mom's Vehicle
Man Tries To Carjack Mom's Vehicle
  • 2/24/2023
Englewood Man Indicted, Charged Following TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
Englewood Man Indicted, Charged Following TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
  • 2/24/2023
Police Blotter: Ex-Girlfriend Sticks Head Through Man’s Bedroom Window; Liquor Store Employee Briefly Locks Thief In Store
  • 2/24/2023
East Ridge Returning TDOT Grant; Kelley X-Ray Co. Is Latest To Take Advantage Of Border Region
  • 2/24/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/24/2023
Opinion
Go See The Holocaust Exhibit At The Library
  • 2/24/2023
Questions About The UTC Accelerated Nursing Program
  • 2/24/2023
The Next Time
  • 2/24/2023
Jerry Summers: Pulse Of The Community
Jerry Summers: Pulse Of The Community
  • 2/24/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/24/2023
Sports
Mocs Travel To Wofford For Regular Season Finale
  • 2/24/2023
Mocs Outshoot Western Carolina In 62-44 Win
  • 2/23/2023
Mocs Lose Tough One To League-Leading Samford
  • 2/22/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Lee Baseball Splits In Doubleheader With West Georgia
  • 2/24/2023
Happenings
AmuseUm 2023: Full STEAM Ahead Is March 4 At Creative Discovery Museum
  • 2/24/2023
Chattanooga Room In The Inn Announces Receives $50,000 Charitable Gift From Chattanooga Gas Foundation
Chattanooga Room In The Inn Announces Receives $50,000 Charitable Gift From Chattanooga Gas Foundation
  • 2/24/2023
Jerry Summers - Chattanooga Connection Of Tim McCarver (1941-2023)
Jerry Summers - Chattanooga Connection Of Tim McCarver (1941-2023)
  • 2/25/2023
Boy Scout Road Reopened
  • 2/24/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/24/2023
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Frautschi And Fung
  • 2/24/2023
Guest Cellist Stephen Framil To Perform At Southern Adventist University
Guest Cellist Stephen Framil To Perform At Southern Adventist University
  • 2/23/2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
  • 2/24/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/23/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Spy Balloon Crisis
Best Of Grizzard - Spy Balloon Crisis
  • 2/23/2023
Opinion
Go See The Holocaust Exhibit At The Library
  • 2/24/2023
Questions About The UTC Accelerated Nursing Program
  • 2/24/2023
The Next Time
  • 2/24/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
EPB Says Rising Content Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fiber Optics TV Subscribers
  • 2/24/2023
Nokian Tyres Now Hiring Workers To Help Double Production At Dayton Factory
Nokian Tyres Now Hiring Workers To Help Double Production At Dayton Factory
  • 2/24/2023
Hallie Williams Haley Joins Bud Home As Partner
Hallie Williams Haley Joins Bud Home As Partner
  • 2/24/2023
Real Estate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 16-22
  • 2/23/2023
Student Scene
Lee University’s LEAP Participates In Career Engagement Opportunity
  • 2/24/2023
Cleveland State Hosts An Evening With Tamika Catchings
  • 2/24/2023
Wagstaff Art Exhibition Opens At Lee
Wagstaff Art Exhibition Opens At Lee
  • 2/24/2023
Living Well
Garden Plaza, Life Care Center Of Cleveland And Caldwell Paving To Sponsor Great Strides
Garden Plaza, Life Care Center Of Cleveland And Caldwell Paving To Sponsor Great Strides
  • 2/24/2023
Local Blood Supply Dwindling Ahead Of Spring Break
  • 2/22/2023
Dr. John Mullins Receives Service Award From Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association
Dr. John Mullins Receives Service Award From Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association
  • 2/21/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Maintaining Positivity In A World Of Negativity
Bob Tamasy: Maintaining Positivity In A World Of Negativity
  • 2/23/2023
The "Asbury Awakening" In America
  • 2/21/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2023
Obituaries
Edward “Billy” Ladew Mitchell
Edward “Billy” Ladew Mitchell
  • 2/24/2023
Howard Rudolph Couillens, Jr.
  • 2/24/2023
Renee Passons Hudson
Renee Passons Hudson
  • 2/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Hull, Russell Merrell Sr. (Cleveland)
Hull, Russell Merrell Sr. (Cleveland)
  • 2/24/2023
Marshall, Vonda Kay Jackson (Dalton)
  • 2/24/2023
Moore, James VerDon, Jr. (Cleveland)
Moore, James VerDon, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 2/23/2023