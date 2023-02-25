Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
1118 GROVE ST CT UNIT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
2508 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
4817 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073134
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE
2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONLEY, JOSEPH D
2640 RAVINE DR NASHVILLE, 37217
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVE, TALLIA ALEXANDRA
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EAVES, TERESA A
1414 BOYD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARRIS, CEDRIC J
716 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN
4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOUSE, GLORIA ANN
611 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA CO GA)
JACKSON, MARCUS TRAMEAL
719 N.
HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JAMES, JOSHUA DREW
912 MARRILE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373770000
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, ROBERT HUMPHREYS
709 DANBURY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON
243 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KERN, DAVID CONARD
11451 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
KILGORE, BRADLEY WAYNE
11708 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085012
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CAR JACKING
ASSAULT
LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON
2100 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NGUYEN, NGUYEN T
9253 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE
1126 EVERGREEN WAY STOCKBRIDGE, 302816237
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OLINGER, JONATHON LAMAR
479 LAKEVIEW DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, BRANDON COLE
7643 MAPLEHURST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
125 KINGWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE
305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113213
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOYRIDING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
REGAL, DALLAS T
3105 ENGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115016
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, BRENNA LOUISE
3720 PINKERING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS
4612 NELL AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH FOR RESALE)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STATON, KANIKA LASHA
1727 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SWAFFORD, DEVIN TYRELL
6907 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
SWAFFORD, DEWUAN TERRELL
6907 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
SPEEDING
TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
1240 N CONCORD RD UNIT E CHATTANOOGA, 374213849
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TZOC, EDILMAR V
8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 373636967
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VESS, JASON GARFIELD
1217 KEY ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN
2005 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WARD, BRIANNA
1218 POPLAR ST APT F CHATTANOOGA, 374023841
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WILSON, RICO RAMONE
1139 TAMARACK TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
5204 CENTRAL AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374102013
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVE, TALLIA ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DEBTER, WESLEY MILES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HARRIS, CEDRIC J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOUSE, GLORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|JACKSON, MARCUS TRAMEAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KERN, DAVID CONARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/28/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, BRANDON COLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|REGAL, DALLAS T
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ALTERING OR FORGING EVIDEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS METH FOR RESALE)
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STATON, KANIKA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SWAFFORD, DEVIN TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|SWAFFORD, DEWUAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- SPEEDING
|
|THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VESS, JASON GARFIELD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/29/1974
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, RICO RAMONE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/24/2023
Charge(s):
|