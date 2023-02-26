17-Year-Old Shot On Saturday In Chattanooga

A 17-year-old was shot Saturday in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital at 6:34 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Information about the shooting has not been forthcoming and investigators have little to follow-up on.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.