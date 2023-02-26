Man Shot After Altercation At McDonald's Drive-Thru On E. 3rd Street

A man was shot early Sunday morning after an altercation at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's on East Third Street.
At 3:28 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot.
Police responded to a local hospital and spoke with a 27-year-old white male who had suffered a single non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police were advised the man had been in an altercation with others at the restaurant drive-thru when he was shot.
Police are still working to locate the others involved in this situation to learn the details that led up to the shooting.
No charges have yet been filed in the case.