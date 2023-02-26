Man Shot After Altercation At McDonald's Drive-Thru On E. 3rd Street

A man was shot early Sunday morning after an altercation at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's on East Third Street.



At 3:28 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot.



P olice responded to a local hospital and spoke with a 27-year-old white male who had suffered a single non-life threatening gunshot wound.



P olice were advised the man had been in an altercation with others at the restaurant drive-thru when he was shot.