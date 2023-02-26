Latest Headlines

Man Shot After Altercation At McDonald's Drive-Thru On E. 3rd Street

  • Sunday, February 26, 2023
A man was shot early Sunday morning after an altercation at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's on East Third Street.

At 3:28 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot.

Police responded to a local hospital and spoke with a 27-year-old white male who had suffered a single non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police were advised the man had been in an altercation with others at the restaurant drive-thru when he was shot.

Police are still working to locate the others involved in this situation to learn the details that led up to the shooting.
No charges have yet been filed in the case.
A 44-year-old Dayton Mountain man is in custody in the Rhea County Jail after an altercation that resulted in the death of his neighbor. According to Rhea County Chief Deputy John Argo, ... more

A 44-year-old Dayton Mountain man is in custody in the Rhea County Jail after an altercation that resulted in the death of his neighbor. According to Rhea County Chief Deputy John Argo, ... more

A 17-year-old was shot Saturday in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital at 6:34 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. ... more

