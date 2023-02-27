Glenwood Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning

Previous Next

A woman was displaced by a Monday morning house fire in the Glenwood neighborhood of Chattanooga.

Fire companies responded to the 2600 block of E 5th Street just after 9 a.m.

The homeowner arrived on scene as crews pulled up and reported that no one was inside. They made a quick interior attack from the front and back and had the fire out in minutes.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries. There was moderate damage to the structure.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted resident.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Engine 9, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift), EPB, CPD, CFD Investigations, CFD Supply and CFD training staff responded.