Tree Clearing Prompts Rolling Roadblocks On I-24 In Marion County

As part of the rockfall mitigation project on I-24 in Marion County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close lanes on I-24 West near mile marker 137 in Marion County to perform tree clearing from the rock bluffs beginning on Tuesday through Thursday, from 1-4 p.m. each day. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route through the area during this time.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

