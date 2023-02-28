Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Sells Son’s Cars When He Doesn’t Remove Them From Her Property; Father And Son Argue Over Rent Receipt

  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A man told police two of his vehicles had been stolen from his mother’s property and then sold to 'Pick a Part' at 401 Workman Road. Through further investigation, it was discovered that 'Pick a Part' had bought the two vehicles in question from 'Cash for Junk Cars.' The vehicles had been on the man’s mother's property and she had given him 60 days notice to have them removed or she would have them towed. The man provided information on the two vehicles and neither were registered to him nor did he have a title on either car to show. The two vehicles had been taken from his mother's residence, which is located in the county. The man had reached out to the county to report them stolen but neither has been entered into NCIC.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person at Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, and found a man asleep in his car at pump 11. The officer was able to wake him with little effort. Unfortunately, due to a language barrier, the officer couldn’t speak to the man. The officer did notice two empty beer cans on the floorboard of the vehicle, but didn't observe any other clues suggesting that he was intoxicated. But to error on the side of caution, the officer offered to give the man a ride home, which he accepted.

* * *

A man and woman on Chandler Avenue were in a verbal disorder about Valentine’s Day. The man said he just wanted the woman to leave his residence. The woman was very distraught but police were able to transport her and her nephew to Wilson Street to stay with her sister for the night. Police didn’t see any marks of foul play on anyone.

* * *

The driver of a school bus at Spears Avenue and Wert Street has had numerous issues with cars parking on Wert Street and the bus not being able to turn. There are no signs prohibiting parking but an officer did speak with the vehicle owners and they are aware to avoid parking there. The officer sent an email and a map of the problem area to City Traffic Engineering for a possible sign placement to prevent parking there.

* * *

Police were sent to Workman Road and Wilson Road to check on a person lying near a stop sign. A woman was in the area and police asked her if she was injured or needed EMS. She said she was okay and didn’t need EMS. She said she was taking a break from walking and laid down while looking for a lighter.

* * *

Police responded to a vandalism at Alexian Pace, 425 Cumberland St. A man said someone broke the glass of the driver side window ($200) of a transportation bus. An officer saw the shattered glass, but saw no further damage. The man said nothing appeared to be stolen from the bus. Due to the weather, the officer was unable to fingerprint the vehicle.

* * *

A security officer with Silverdale School at 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr. asked police to trespass a man. An officer explained to the man that if he returned to the property, he could be arrested simply for being on the property. The man left on foot.

* * *

A manager of Dollar Tree at 480 Greenway View Dr., told police there was a white homeless male spooking her customers in front of the store and she just wanted him to move along. Police spoke with the man and told him about getting help downtown. He moved along.

* * *

Police responded to a bicycle theft on Walnut Street and viewed security footage that showed a white male enter a parking garage at 3:07 a.m. and leave at 3:11 a.m. The suspect was able to bypass the chain lock of the bicycle before leaving south on Walnut Street. The bike was chained in the Unum parking garage when it was stolen.

* * *

A man on Museum Street told police he got into a verbal altercation with his father about rent. He said he wanted the receipt for February's rent in order to get a refund, because his father wanted him out of the house. He then said his father didn’t want to give him the receipt. Police spoke with the father who said he didn’t want his son in the house anymore since he wanted the rent money back. The father gave the receipt to police, who gave it to the landlord. The landlord gave the son his money back and he was given until March 15 to move out.

