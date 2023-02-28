Vicki Anderson Resigns From Signal Mountain Council; Mountain Top Growth To Be Discussed

Vicki Anderson has resigned from the Signal Mountain Council effective March 16.

That leaves just four members on the council until her replacement has been chosen.

Discussion about how to fill the vacancy was discussed after Mayor Charles Poss announced that she is leaving, due to obligations in her life that have changed. The council has 30 days to appoint a replacement after a member leaves and, if not done in that time frame, a Hamilton County election must be held.

The process that has been used in the past will be used again, which will be to accept applications that include questions to the prospect. Questions are expected to come from both the residents and the council. Town Attorney Harry Cash will compile them and five will be chosen.

At the council workshop Monday night, various items of interest to the town were discussed, including a continuation of discussion about the 2021-2022 audit report and billing. At the last council meeting, Paul Johnson with Johnson Murphey and Wright detailed why the firm’s bill exceeded the amount in the original agreement with the town. The reason was that much more time had to be spent in accounting services which had to be done in order to do the audit. He attributed this to former employees not doing their jobs.

Council members Andrew Gardner and Clay Crumbliss and Mayor Poss all believe that the extra charge beyond the standard audit was warranted but still question the $12,000 amount of the increase. For the two prior years, the accountants spent more time in Signal Mountain than the city was billed, but the council was not told. They believe the problems could have been caught before it got so bad had they known.

Vice Mayor Elizabeth Baker said the state’s comptroller office has a standard procedure. That is if there is price difference from the agreed upon amount, the town needed to get an amended contract, but that needs to be received before the expenditure happened. The council asked Attorney Cash to find if it would be a violation to amend the contract after the fact and if it could be considered an exception. Once that is answered, a vote on the additional charge will be taken.

Mayor Poss has scheduled a meeting with Walden Mayor Lee Davis, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Chairman of the Hamilton County Commission Chip Baker to discuss mountain top growth. The growth that is taking place in unincorporated Hamilton County outside the city limits of both the towns of Signal Mountain and Walden is starting to impact the quality of life for residents of the two municipalities, he said. With a new 500-acre development in the works, the effects will continue to increase traffic and crowd the schools and rec leagues. The fire and police are already handling calls outside the city limits more often than they should, he said. And it will have an effect on the increasing need for ambulance service and there are concerns about where they will come from.

Councilmember Gardner said, although the growth is high to people who live on the mountain, from a Hamilton County prospective, growth on Signal Mountain is one of the lowest in the county when it comes to the number of new houses being built. He said that the town needs to get smarter, and if it feels obligated to serve people who live outside the town limits, people should be charged for the services they are using. They should share the burden that is now falling on the taxpayers of the town of Signal Mountain, he said. Mayor Poss added that the county could build a baseball field in the unincorporated area. The meeting is seen as a starting point for finding a solution for how the three can better work together.

Town Manager Elaine Brunelle is organizing a Clean-up Day in cooperation with Walden. It is scheduled for Sunday, April 23, when the logistics of closing Taft Highway and re-routing traffic will be easier. The highway cleanup will be done in conjunction with Earth Day.

The town of Signal Mountain needs to update the way requests for proposals and requests for qualifications are made. Council member Gardner said a different marketing approach is needed because, while projects are advertised for bidding, very few responses are actually being received by the town. The commissioner led the discussion about finding ways to effectively advertise the projects. It is recognized that there are state laws pertaining to this process that must be followed.

The Mountain Arts Community Center board was suspended last Aug. 8 when running the center was transferred to the Signal Mountain Elementary Preservation Fund. The council is happy with the way it is being managed, it was stated. Instead of eliminating the MACC board, the council decided to continue with the suspension for a year and then discuss it again a year from now.

Mayor Poss gave his yearly State of the Town report Monday night highlighting the new employees and newly created positions as well as the established department heads and accomplishments of each department. He concluded the presentation by saying the town continues to endure the challenges as they are presented and that the goal will be to continue to provide the highest services to citizens. The full state of the town presentation will be available to read on Signal Mountain’s website.