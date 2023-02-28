19-Year-Old Injured As Bullets Pepper House On 52nd Street Early Tuesday Morning

A 19-year-old was shot in the 500 block of E. 52nd Street on Tuesday morning.Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired at 5:58 a.m., which turned into a person shot.Police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening graze wound.Police were advised that the occupants of the home were awakened by gunshots and the victim was grazed as a result of the rounds fired into the home.There is currently no suspect information available.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.