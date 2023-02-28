Latest Headlines

19-Year-Old Injured As Bullets Pepper House On 52nd Street Early Tuesday Morning

  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
A 19-year-old was shot in the 500 block of E. 52nd Street on Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired at 5:58 a.m., which turned into a person shot.

Police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening graze wound.

Police were advised that the occupants of the home were awakened by gunshots and the victim was grazed as a result of the rounds fired into the home.

There is currently no suspect information available.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.
