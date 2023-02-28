Latest Headlines

Man Who Shot 2 Women Multiple Times Gets 25-Year Sentence

  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
A man who shot two women multiple times, leaving them both initially in critical condition, has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Davonte Ammons, who was 26 at the time of the shootings in April 2020, was sentenced to two concurrent 25-year state prison sentences.

He appeared before Judge Amanda Dunn.

Other charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, felony reckless endangerment and gun counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.


District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "This is a great resolution to this case. Here we had an individual who shot two women and is going away for 25 years. This is just another example that we will no longer tolerate this kind of behavior in Hamilton County. If you harm someone or attempt to harm someone in this county, you can expect to go to prison for a long time.

"Our prosecutor, Nicole Evans, was on top of this case from the start and the reason why we received such a favorable outcome is due to her hard work, the hard work of the Chattanooga Police Department, and the hard work of the members of the District Attorney’s Office."

Police, arriving at the corner of Dodds Avenue and Duncan Avenue, found the women with multiple gunshot wounds.

A detective said both women were in critical condition, but he was able to speak briefly with one of them. She said an altercation occurred in a car between the other woman and her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Ammons. She said Ammons took out a gun and shot that woman numerous times.

The driver said she then stopped the car and Ammons got out and shot her multiple times.

Police found a red Chrysler 200 on the side of the road with all the doors open. There were multiple shell casings outside and inside the car as well as blood spatter. There were bullet holes in the front windshield.

Police said it appeared the women were in the front and Ammons in the back, and that he shot them from inside the vehicle as well as from outside the car.

The ex-girlfriend of Ammons also told an arriving officer that it had been Ammons who shot them.

That statement was captured on a body camera.

The incident happened at approximately 10:11 p.m. on a Saturday.

The victims at the time were ages 31 and 37.
Latest Headlines
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Columbia Residential Named Master Developer For Westside Community Evolves Project
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
  • Sports
  • 2/28/2023
College Sports On TV
  • Sports
  • 2/28/2023
Man Who Shot 2 Women Multiple Times Gets 25-Year Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/5/2023

Win a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. It is the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com. ... more

City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
  • 2/28/2023

City Council members said Tuesday they are willing to move forward with a vote on ending the city's long practice of holding stand-alone elections. At an agenda session, seven of the nine ... more

Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
  • 2/28/2023

The Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday appointed Truman Whitfield as its new chairman. Mr. Whitfield replaces Terry Mathis, who will continue serving as a member of the commission. Anthony ... more

Breaking News
19-Year-Old Injured As Bullets Pepper House On 52nd Street Early Tuesday Morning
  • 2/28/2023
3 Injured As Pickup Truck Collides With CARTA Bus On Brainerd Road
  • 2/28/2023
Elderly Person Scammed Out Of $2,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/28/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Sells Son’s Cars When He Doesn’t Remove Them From Her Property; Father And Son Argue Over Rent Receipt
  • 2/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/28/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Sports
Vols Baseball Gets Vitello Back, Highly Touted Transfer Shortstop Now Able To Play
  • 2/27/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
  • 2/28/2023
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
  • 2/27/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Third Seed Lee Men Prepare For Conference Tournament
  • 2/27/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
  • 2/28/2023
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 2/28/2023
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
  • 2/28/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/28/2023
Life With Ferris: Cloudtree Vineyard Is The Perfect Spot
  • 2/27/2023
Entertainment
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
  • 2/28/2023
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
  • 2/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
  • 2/28/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Frautschi And Fung
  • 2/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
  • 2/24/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk Chooses Aliro Quantum Network Controller
  • 2/28/2023
Katie Snyder, PE Awarded As Outstanding Engineer Of The Year
Katie Snyder, PE Awarded As Outstanding Engineer Of The Year
  • 2/27/2023
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
  • 2/27/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
  • 2/28/2023
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Student Scene
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Awarded American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grant
  • 2/28/2023
Short-Term Classes Available At CSCC
  • 2/28/2023
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
  • 2/28/2023
Living Well
Bubbles Of Fun Run Triples Participants, Raises Thousands For Pediatric Cancer
  • 2/28/2023
Morning Pointe To Celebrate A World Of Wellness For March Theme
Morning Pointe To Celebrate A World Of Wellness For March Theme
  • 2/28/2023
Jim Fox Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Tennessee Ambulance Service Association
  • 2/27/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
  • 2/25/2023
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/20/2023
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Travel
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
  • 2/28/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Little FarmHouse
  • 2/27/2023
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
  • 2/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
  • 2/27/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2023
Obituaries
James L. Johnson
James L. Johnson
  • 2/28/2023
Carolyn Sue Hurst
  • 2/28/2023
Shawn E. Lee
Shawn E. Lee
  • 2/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Love, Ruth (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
  • 2/27/2023