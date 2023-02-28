Man Who Shot 2 Women Multiple Times Gets 25-Year Sentence

A man who shot two women multiple times, leaving them both initially in critical condition, has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder.



Davonte Ammons, who was 26 at the time of the shootings in April 2020, was sentenced to two concurrent 25-year state prison sentences.



He appeared before Judge Amanda Dunn.



Other charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, felony reckless endangerment and gun counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.



District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "This is a great resolution to this case. Here we had an individual who shot two women and is going away for 25 years. This is just another example that we will no longer tolerate this kind of behavior in Hamilton County. If you harm someone or attempt to harm someone in this county, you can expect to go to prison for a long time.

"Our prosecutor, Nicole Evans, was on top of this case from the start and the reason why we received such a favorable outcome is due to her hard work, the hard work of the Chattanooga Police Department, and the hard work of the members of the District Attorney’s Office."



Police, arriving at the corner of Dodds Avenue and Duncan Avenue, found the women with multiple gunshot wounds.





A detective said both women were in critical condition, but he was able to speak briefly with one of them. She said an altercation occurred in a car between the other woman and her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Ammons. She said Ammons took out a gun and shot that woman numerous times.



The driver said she then stopped the car and Ammons got out and shot her multiple times.



Police found a red Chrysler 200 on the side of the road with all the doors open. There were multiple shell casings outside and inside the car as well as blood spatter. There were bullet holes in the front windshield.



Police said it appeared the women were in the front and Ammons in the back, and that he shot them from inside the vehicle as well as from outside the car.



The ex-girlfriend of Ammons also told an arriving officer that it had been Ammons who shot them.



That statement was captured on a body camera.



The incident happened at approximately 10:11 p.m. on a Saturday.



The victims at the time were ages 31 and 37.