City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections

City Council members said Tuesday they are willing to move forward with a vote on ending the city's long practice of holding stand-alone elections.

At an agenda session, seven of the nine members expressed their preference for doing so. Voting against were Carol Berz and Ken Smith.

The move does not mean the measure sponsored by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod will pass. For example, Councilwoman Jenny Hill has spoken strongly against it, saying she believes it would tangle the non-partisan city with partisan state and national elections.

And Council Chairman Darrin Ledford said he had "real concerns that we're going to be lost in the voice of national politics."

He said the city races might become "a rolloff or an after thought."

If it does pass the City Council, it then would go to the voters to see if they would ratify it.

Under the current setup, the city has to pay the full cost of the election.

Councilwoman Coonrod said even if the city election is held at the same time as other voting "we would still be non-partisan."

She said it might bring out more black voters.

The measure also sets a four-term limit for the council for the first time.

She said the council sometimes "get stuck with people who serve 20 plus years."

She noted that the mayor already has a term limit - a maximum of two four-year terms. The ordinance would not affect that.

And if the council approved it, "We would still hear the voice of the community on it," she said.