Dayton Man, 24, Still In Critical Condition After Saturday Stabbing; Orcutt Charged

A 24-year-old Dayton man remains in critical condition at a Chattanooga hospital after a stabbing that happened Saturday morning around 2:30 at Kenny’s Sports Bar on Railroad Street.

According to Lt. Steve Rievley, investigator with the Dayton Police Department, James Orcutt, 30, also known as James Orega, was involved in an altercation with Isaiah Franklin Gillespie in the bar, and it spilled out onto the deck. Orcutt allegedly stabbed Gillespie at that time.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department, along with deputies from the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department, arrived within minutes of the altercation occurring.Gillespie was transported to Rhea Medical Center where he was flown to Erlanger via Lifeforce.

According to Lt. Rievely, Orcutt fled the scene. He was later found at a residence on Memorial Drive in Dayton. The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team made entry into the house after a search warrant was obtained for the residence on Saturday morning. Lt. Rievley and Investigator Michael Green, with assistance of Rhea County Sheriff’s Department Investigators Chris Hall and Charlie Jenkins, collected evidence.

Orcutt was transported to the Rhea County Jail, where he was booked for aggravated assault.