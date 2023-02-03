Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, CALVIN DONTRELL 
2300 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063111 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ANDERSON, MARY ANN 
4005 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRACKETT, ROBIN K 
8411 PRIMROSE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CALMA, CHRISTOPHER 
710 ELANORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY 
285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, RAVEN TOYA 
2313 NORTHBRIAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CHURCH, NATHANIEL TERRELL 
1928 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COUCH, TOMMY JEAN 
152 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COX, JERMAINE MONTEQUE 
5140 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161931 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUELLAR, FELIPE D 
3623 FOUNTAIN AV, #96, 602 BACON TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, LACI LARAE 
9311 BILL REID RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DOWNER, RUBY DAGNON 
1000 EGYPT HOLLOW RD WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC 
3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
SPEEDING
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ELLINS, CAROLINE C 
4716 ROLLING GREEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO 
79 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER 
6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAMILTON, KIMBERLY SUZETTE 
5429 MOUNTAIN CREED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE 
10603 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

HOLMAN, MORGAN RAE 
302 COUNTRY RD 292 HIGDON, 35979 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

JUAREZ MENDEZ, VIRGILIO 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KAYLOR, LAUREN AMBER 
1362 PASSOVER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KENNEDY, JEREMY ALLEN 
273 BOX TURTLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEY, DEVIN RAY 
903 LEE ST HOGANSVILLE, 30350 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LADD, ROBERT DAMOND 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 550 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT 
27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384700 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEONARD, IRIS CYENTY-QUAMAI 
1009 NORTHFIELD CIR DOTHAN, 36303 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON 
2103 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MAHER, ROBERT WILLIAM 
5614 DAYTON BLV CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN 
5425 MARION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN 
1512 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

PAYNE, RONNIE LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW 
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RASH, ALISON CHRISTY 
191 COUNTY LANE ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SKILES, SKYLER LYNN 
8675 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STALYON, MICHAEL ADAM 
4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TREJO AMAYA, SERGIO 
7321 ASTROID LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WARE, ARIAH MYASIA 
621 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE 
1901 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE 
1135 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WEISS, JAMES PATTERSON 
4843 HILLSDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARASSMENT

WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN 
8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WYCUFF, ADAM SHAWN 
152 SHERWOOD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ZEMLYANINOV, STANISLAV OLEGOVICH 
3910 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072832 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)

Here are the mug shots:

BECKLER, LINDSAY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRACKETT, ROBIN K
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CALMA, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPMAN, RAVEN TOYA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, JERMAINE MONTEQUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUELLAR, FELIPE D
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOWNER, RUBY DAGNON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/01/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • SPEEDING
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ELLINS, CAROLINE C
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/29/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAMILTON, KIMBERLY SUZETTE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
HOLMAN, MORGAN RAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
JOHNSON, JEREMIAH DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/07/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KAYLOR, LAUREN AMBER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KENNEDY, JEREMY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEY, DEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LADD, ROBERT DAMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEONARD, IRIS CYENTY-QUAMAI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEWIS, ERIN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/12/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
RASH, ALISON CHRISTY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REYNOLDS, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALYON, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/06/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TAYLOR, CHARLES DALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TREJO AMAYA, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WATSON, JAVAUGHN TYSHON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/21/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEISS, JAMES PATTERSON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • HARASSMENT
WEST, ALISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WYCUFF, ADAM SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ZEMLYANINOV, STANISLAV OLEGOVICH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY)




