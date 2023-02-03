Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BECKLER, LINDSAY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRACKETT, ROBIN K

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/11/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY CALMA, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/03/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, RAVEN TOYA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/03/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COUCH, TOMMY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/18/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COX, JERMAINE MONTEQUE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/30/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUELLAR, FELIPE D

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/30/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOWNER, RUBY DAGNON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/01/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ELLINS, CAROLINE C

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/29/1963

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/07/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAMILTON, KIMBERLY SUZETTE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) HOLMAN, MORGAN RAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION JOHNSON, JEREMIAH DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/07/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KAYLOR, LAUREN AMBER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KENNEDY, JEREMY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KEY, DEVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LADD, ROBERT DAMOND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/16/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEONARD, IRIS CYENTY-QUAMAI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT LEWIS, ERIN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/12/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RASH, ALISON CHRISTY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REYNOLDS, WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/23/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STALYON, MICHAEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/06/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TAYLOR, CHARLES DALE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/29/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TREJO AMAYA, SERGIO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/06/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WARE, ARIAH MYASIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WATSON, JAVAUGHN TYSHON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/21/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEISS, JAMES PATTERSON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/09/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARASSMENT WEST, ALISHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/11/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WYCUFF, ADAM SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ZEMLYANINOV, STANISLAV OLEGOVICH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/17/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY)







