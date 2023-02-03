Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY
285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHURCH, NATHANIEL TERRELL
1928 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
VIO.
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DANIEL, LACI LARAE
9311 BILL REID RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JUAREZ MENDEZ, VIRGILIO
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT
27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384700
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MAHER, ROBERT WILLIAM
5614 DAYTON BLV CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
Here are the mug shots:
|BECKLER, LINDSAY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRACKETT, ROBIN K
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CALMA, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAPMAN, RAVEN TOYA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COX, JERMAINE MONTEQUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUELLAR, FELIPE D
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOWNER, RUBY DAGNON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/01/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- SPEEDING
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ELLINS, CAROLINE C
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/29/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAMILTON, KIMBERLY SUZETTE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|HOLMAN, MORGAN RAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|JOHNSON, JEREMIAH DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, MISTY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/07/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KAYLOR, LAUREN AMBER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KENNEDY, JEREMY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEY, DEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LADD, ROBERT DAMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEONARD, IRIS CYENTY-QUAMAI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, ERIN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/12/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RASH, ALISON CHRISTY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REYNOLDS, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STALYON, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/06/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TAYLOR, CHARLES DALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|TREJO AMAYA, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF SERVICES
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WATSON, JAVAUGHN TYSHON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/21/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEISS, JAMES PATTERSON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- HARASSMENT
|
|WEST, ALISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WYCUFF, ADAM SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ZEMLYANINOV, STANISLAV OLEGOVICH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY)
|