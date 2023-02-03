Building Permits Trend Downward At Soddy Daisy, But Council Clears Way For 75-Foot Building

For the first time in a long while, building permits in the city of Soddy Daisy have been trending down each month, said Commissioner Gene Shipley. But the city continues to plan for more growth as rezoning that will encourage development continues to take place.

After the city’s planning commission recommended the changes, the commission approved Thursday night several ordinances on the final reading to rezone property for commercial use. A tract of land at 11908 Dayton Pike that had been zoned C-2 Local Business District and R-1 Single Family Residential was changed to all C-2 at the request of the owner, who plans to construct a building to use for his own business. And different owners of two adjacent tracts located at 8210 and 8212 Dayton Pike also requested that their properties be rezoned from A-1 Agricultural District to C-2 Local Business District. Both owners asked for the changes in order to make their property easier to sell. The commissioners voted unanimously on the final reading to approve the rezoning requests.

Additionally, provisions were amended in the zoning ordinance relating to height of buildings for both multi-family structures and hotels. The change pertains only to locations where these types of businesses are currently allowed. The maximum height until now has been two and half stories, or 35 feet. With the amendment, the new height permitted can be up to 75 feet at the peak of the roof. City Manager Burt Johnson said at this time there is no specific project requesting the increase in height, but he said that Soddy Daisy would like a hotel to be built that could take advantage of the lake, such as for fishing tournaments. And some apartment complexes along a hotel may want to build more stories than was originally allowed. Before the vote, the commissioners were assured that the city’s fire apparatus could reach the height.

By consensus, the commissioners agreed they would support protection of a portion of North Chickamauga Creek. The city will endorse keeping the eight and a half miles where the creek flows through the gorge just north of the city limits protected as a natural environment with no development around it. The commissioners plan to formalize their support after verification that what they sign will not interfere with property owners who live near the creek to take actions for protecting their homes and fix problems that may be caused by high water in the future.

In the individual reports, Commissioner Marcus Keith asked that the city install street signs, especially in the rural areas where many are missing, and to add signs that mark the city limits. The signs all along Dayton Pike will be replaced as part of the contract with TDOT’s upcoming work, said Steve Grant, public works director. He asked for residents to email him for identifying where signs are missing in other areas.

Commissioner Mark Penney thanked City Manager Johnson, Mr. Grant and Commissioner Shipley for patching the arena parking lot to make it safe for sporting events. It was done through a partnership between the city and Hamilton County, said Commissioner Shipley. The county is also in the process of getting bids to repave the lot, he added.

At the next commission meeting, Mayor Steve Everett is planning to have a pay plan adjustment for city employees ready for discussion.

On May 20 the Tennessee Camaro Club will use Veterans Park for a fundraising event with all proceeds going to charities. And on April 21-23, the Soddy Daisy and Montlake Historical Society will have a cruise in at the intersection of Wall Street and Depot Street.