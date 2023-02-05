Latest Headlines

Arrest Made In Murder Of Matthew Overby On Sixth Avenue

  Sunday, February 5, 2023

Chattanooga Police have arrested 31-year-old Jamal Adams in connection with the shooting death of Matthew Overby at 4310 6th Ave.

Adams was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victim, who is a father of six children, was shot and killed last Wednesday afternoon.

The victim's sister said on a GoFundMe page, "My brother was murdered in a drive by shooting. He was 34 years old and left six children behind. We are all lost and heartbroken.

My mother is caring for his children. Anything you can give to help with funeral expenses will help as he didn’t have life insurance. Thanks for all the continued prayers! Pray they catch the man that took our Matt from us."

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to 4310 6th Ave. on a person shot.

Once police arrived on the scene, the victim was found deceased.

Police were advised the suspect was a black male in dark clothing who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
