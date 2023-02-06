Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
1109 MCDONALD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
1103 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM / MALICIOUS MICH
ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON
4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
1004 WEST 37TH CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)
POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
BURKETT, PAUL A
5421 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAGLE, DAVID RAY
289 RIVER DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESTRICTED AND NO-WAKE ZONES
RECKLESS OP.
OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)
DEW, TORRANCE JAMAR
4712 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNCAN, DEREK RAY
HOMELESS GAINESVILLE, 30501
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GORE, AUSTYN CHASE
36 GADDIS DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUYNES, STEPHANIE LYNN
168 TIMBER LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLIDAY, WILLIAM FRANKLIN
999 EDISON ST MENLO, 30731
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
4207 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KELLER, BEVERLY ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
LAMB, TAUSHA GAIL
123 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE
705 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE
19 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112712
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENARD, LESHANDA
4898 ARBOR VIEW PARKWAY AKWORTH, 31014
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
MILLER, AUTUMN VIRGINIA
1076 S NOPONE VALLEY RD DECATUR, 373225811
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOBLEY, ROBERT LEE
2013 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PENN, RHEEM J
3120 JACKSON ST ATLANTA, 30354
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY
1314 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, ORAL CARLSON ALFORD
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT E2 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL
4035 WONDER DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
611 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WARLICK, JENNIFER NICOLE
4230 VICTORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WARSCHAUER, SAMANTHA LOUISE
708 SOUTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD
1961 IGOU GAP CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, HANNAH JEAN MARIE
491 WEST 25TH STREET 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
|ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM / MALICIOUS MICH
|
|ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)
- POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
|
|BURKETT, PAUL A
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/03/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CAGLE, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESTRICTED AND NO-WAKE ZONES
- RECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)
|
|DEW, TORRANCE JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|GUYNES, STEPHANIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, BRITNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KELLER, BEVERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
|
|LAMB, TAUSHA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/22/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LYNN, DANIEL HUNTER BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MANN, CHRISTINA NIHCOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
|
|MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, AUTUMN VIRGINIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOBLEY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ORAL CARLSON ALFORD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WARLICK, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WARSCHAUER, SAMANTHA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILSON, HANNAH JEAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
|