Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Monday, February 6, 2023

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM / MALICIOUS MICH
ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
BURKETT, PAUL A
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/03/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAGLE, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESTRICTED AND NO-WAKE ZONES
  • RECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)
DEW, TORRANCE JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • KIDNAPPING
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
GUYNES, STEPHANIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUBBARD, BRITNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KELLER, BEVERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
LAMB, TAUSHA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/22/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYNN, DANIEL HUNTER BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MANN, CHRISTINA NIHCOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MILLER, AUTUMN VIRGINIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOBLEY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ORAL CARLSON ALFORD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WARLICK, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WARSCHAUER, SAMANTHA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, HANNAH JEAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

