Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/10/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/02/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM / MALICIOUS MICH ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)

POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE BURKETT, PAUL A

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/03/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CAGLE, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESTRICTED AND NO-WAKE ZONES

RECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS) DEW, TORRANCE JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/08/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II GUYNES, STEPHANIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/03/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/03/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUBBARD, BRITNEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KELLER, BEVERLY ANN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/24/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN LAMB, TAUSHA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/22/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYNN, DANIEL HUNTER BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MANN, CHRISTINA NIHCOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA) MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MILLER, AUTUMN VIRGINIA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE