Jamal Adams, 31, Arrested In Feb. 1 Murder Of Matthew Overby

Jamal Adams, 31, was arrested on Saturday for the shooting death of Matthew Overby, 35, on Feb. 1.
Mr. Overby was found shot to death at 4310 6th Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. He was from LaFayette, and was a father of six children.
A man told police Walmart gift cards were used without his permission. He purchased the cards (two for $40 and one for $20) and they were used at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road by a red-haired ... more
Police responded to an unknown trouble at the Chestnutt Creek Apartments. An elderly resident had been found after falling down their stairs and lying on the ground for approximately two days. ... more
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 30-Feb. 5:
PARLETT APRIL MICHELLE W/F 43 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA
SCOGGINS ERBIE THOMAS W/M 35 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE ... more